JVM Realty Hires Steve Boyack as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Steve Boyack has joined the firm as chief operating officer. As a member of the executive leadership team, Boyack will drive the strategy and vision of JVM to provide best-in-class multifamily communities throughout the Midwest.

"I look forward to partnering with Steve, who has a demonstrated track record of maximizing asset values by building resilient platforms and high performing teams," said Jay Madary, CEO of JVM Realty. "His strong leadership, broad experience, and keen insights will be a huge benefit to our people, processes and technologies."

As part of his new role, Boyack is responsible for the performance of JVM's property management platform, as well as overseeing its corporate operational functions including technology, sales and marketing, asset management, and office management.

"JVM has a rich legacy of providing luxury apartment living in the Midwest and I am excited to join their award-winning team and to be part of their continuing growth," said Boyack.

Before joining JVM, Boyack served as COO and global head of property management for CA Ventures, a parent company of CA Student Living, where he laid the foundation for the firm's European student operating platform (Novel Student), global sustainability initiative, wellness program and innovation department. Prior to joining CA, Steve was a senior managing director at Greystar where he was responsible for overseeing real estate operations and leading the expansion of the company's footprint in key Midwest markets. In addition, he oversaw Greystar's national construction and maintenance operations and worked with their global innovation team.

Boyack is an IREM® Certified Property Manager and is a current board member for the National Multihousing Council as well as a member of the editorial advisory board for Multifamily Executive.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.3 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

