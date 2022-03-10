PSW ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND AND LOGO - -AFFIRMING PURPOSE TO BUILD BETTER LIVES THROUGH TRANSFORMATIVE LIVING SPACES

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh Stone & Waterscapes is now PSW. The name PSW reinforces the common shorthand naming convention already in place and maintains the full equity of the former name. This update positions the company as committed to creating transformative living spaces that enable clients to live their ideal balanced lifestyle. With the understanding that a home is a sanctuary, PSW's goal is not to ask what they want to build, but instead, how they want to live and feel in their new space. From the initial property survey to the final additions to the new living space, every aspect of well-being is taken into consideration that allows clients to be inspired, rested and free of distractions. Whether connecting with nature or family, PSW provides exceptional living spaces that meet their unique needs.

As the authority in a client's journey to a transformative living space, PSW recognized the need to capture their imagination, build trust, and present them with the options that best fit the lifestyle they desire. PSW understands the need to educate clients on a process that is unfamiliar, and that comes with a certain predicated negative view. To accomplish the task of the brand evolution, PSW collaborated with Top Hat, a branding and marketing agency in Pittsburgh to update the name, logo, and typography, keeping in mind current perceptions of the industry alongside clients' expectations.

That promise is portrayed in the PSW mark. The layout is clean and simple to represent the ease and organization of the process. It was designed to look elegant in order to portray the premium nature of the services offered. The subtle trowels in the "W" pay homage to the construction history of the company. Like the PSW mark, the logo has a clean and streamlined layout with a focus on their systematic processes and organized structure. The angles and contours symbolize the transformative and custom nature of the spaces created. The updated PSW color palette consisting of sandstone, burnt umber, cool slate, and rain encompasses the selection of four primary colors reflecting the warmth and trustworthy nature of the brand.

The primary modifier, "Transformative Living Spaces" communicates that the client's way of life is at the forefront. It is decidedly residential-focused and communicates that there are no limitations to the type of space that can be created.

Spring signifies the start of the home renovation season. PSW knew this was the best time to announce the new name, while paying tribute to its history and legacy. Forty years ago this month, the company started as Garden Graphics Landscaping under the previous ownership of founder Robert Blunkosky. In 2012, Jeff purchased the company from his father and expanded the business portfolio beyond landscaping and hardscaping to a full-service firm with an unparalleled and modern approach to building and construction. "The new name reflects the solid PSW legacy, and the enhanced capabilities gained as a premium builder of all living spaces through organic growth and the acquisition of technological advances in rendering to improve the breadth and depth of our design capabilities. PSW's custom-full-service 3D designs truly demonstrate what our clients envision and eliminates the hassle of finding job-specific contractors," says Jeff Blunkosky, owner, and CEO.

Investing in any home renovation is a major commitment of time and resources. Being transparent is the best way to build trust. Trust and transparency are major principles by which everything is done at PSW. Because of this trust and transparency, PSW has the competence and skills working with dependable trade experts and partners to incorporate turnkey installation services like no other company. Once all resources have been clearly defined and established, PSW utilizes their network of trade experts and professionals to design and produce superior living spaces for families to enjoy for years to come.

ABOUT PSW:

PSW enables clients to live their ideal, balanced lifestyles by building spaces optimized for the way they want to live, relying on the foremost experts in their respective fields (the PSW Network), along with an extremely regimented, deliberate process (PSW EDGE), to produce streamlined quality that is both unprecedented and innovative.To learn more about how PSW is building better lives, visit the website at www.pghsw.com.

