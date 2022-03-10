Vim Named as One of the Best Places to Work The Business Intelligence Group Recognizes Healthcare Software Vendor for Positive Workplace Environment

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, has been named by The Business Intelligence Group as one of the Best Places to Work . The awards organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging. Vim won its award in the Medium-Size Business category.

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim’s software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com. (PRNewsfoto/Vim) (PRNewswire)

A mission-driven company, Vim provides critical infrastructure software used by healthcare plans and providers to improve quality outcomes, enhance care delivery experience, and reduce the total cost of care. From its inception, Vim has fostered a culture of freedom and responsibility that allows its employees to take ownership of their work, be creative, and facilitate innovative solutions to complex problems facing the U.S. healthcare industry.

"It is exciting to be recognized by The Business Intelligence Group for our unique workplace culture," said Vim CEO and Co-Founder, Oron Afek. "This honor reflects our talented, self-directed, and accountable team of builders and doers. Our team will continue to pursue the Vim vision of enabling affordable, high-quality healthcare through seamless connectivity and we are honored to have been recognized for fostering a positive workplace."

"Congratulations to Vim for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies, and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

In addition to The Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award, Vim was named to Forbes's America's Best Startup Employers list of up-and-coming companies in 2021.

About Vim

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

