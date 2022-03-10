WineDirect and Enolytics Release Ground-Breaking Direct-To-Consumer Impact Report - Highlighting DTC continued success and high performance in 2021, even as wineries reduced discounts and increased prices.

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. and ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WineDirect and Enolytics released today their first collaborative report, "2021 Direct-To-Consumer Impact Report: What Wineries Need to Do Now." Populated by WineDirect's 200 million ecommerce records and powered by Enolytics' technology, the report delivers actionable insights that are derived from a scale of data and depth of analysis never before seen in the wine industry.

Top line takeaways include:

The DTC space does not align with the "doom and gloom" of some reports regarding the health and future of the wine industry at large. Obviously this report is specific to DTC and does not reflect a 360-degree view of the industry. But for DTC, the trends are decidedly positive.

The percentage of women as DTC wine consumers is growing faster than men. In addition, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X combined accounted for about 55% of Net Sales in 2021.

Collecting customer data, typically in the Tasting Room, has never been more critical. Let's say a customer spends $100 in a Tasting Room. The top 10% of wineries who collect accurate customer data will earn an additional $50 in online sales beyond the first $100 . The bottom 10% of wineries who don't collect data or collect inaccurate data will earn less than $10 in additional sales online.

The timeline of the data goes back to 2017, and the analysis reflects the roller coaster experience that the industry has endured in the past five years, from wildfires to COVID to lockdowns to the most recent unprecedented growth of ecommerce. The report helps to quantify the impact of those industry-shifting events and, more importantly, it highlights how wineries of all sizes can maintain growth and increase share of wallet, including customer retention practices and discounting strategies.

"This is the most rigorous, most substantial analysis that the team at Enolytics has done to date, and it is also the highest-volume, most granular research ever for DTC," said Enolytics co-founder Cathy Huyghe. "WineDirect's rich, comprehensive data enables the kind of business intelligence that will inform and help to guide the DTC landscape into the future for the US, Australia and Canada. And we're just getting started."

"Our mission at WineDirect is to drive wineries' success in DTC Sales, and beyond providing an all-in-one platform, we also want to provide the resources and education that will help guide the industry to further growth," added Andrea Smalling, WineDirect's Chief Marketing Officer. "We have the most robust, objective and quantifiable data available in the industry. Working with the team at Enolytics to tap into this data to bring important learnings to the industry is very exciting."

Key features of the report include:

Actionable steps that wineries can take immediately to grow their DTC business.

The report includes a rich set of images and visualizations, as well as a written supplement for those interested in a deeper textual narrative.

The analysis incorporates 20+ measures and 20+ dimensions, which allows for a deep level of granularity. Examples include Channel, Metro Area, AOV, Cases Sold and Varietal.

The report is available by registering at this link . For more information on either company, visit the websites for WineDirect and Enolytics .

About WineDirect

WineDirect provides everything your winery needs to start, manage, and grow your direct-to-consumer (DTC) business from wine club, ecommerce and point of sale software to fulfillment and marketplace distribution. With expertise in all areas of ecommerce and fulfillment and a longstanding commitment to wineries' growth, we can help you at every stage in your development. Serving wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Sherwood, OR; Glenwillow, OH; Vancouver, BC; and McLaren Vale, Australia. Learn more about how we are helping wineries succeed with DTC at www.winedirect.com

About Enolytics LLC

Enolytics is changing the way wine and spirits companies grow through the power of data. Their SaaS-based solutions provide data-driven business intelligence and advanced analytics to beverage alcohol companies around the world through their user-friendly platforms. A woman-owned business, Enolytics balances the warmth of wine and food world relationships with level-headed pragmatism and real-world financial savvy to deliver innovative and disruptive technological solutions to the industry. Learn more at www.enolytics.com

Contact: Stephanie Peachey

Marketing Lead, Enolytics

Phone: +1.817.233.6998

Email: stephanie@enolytics.com

Contact: Andrea Smalling

Chief Marketing Officer, WineDirect

Phone: +1.707.266.4069

Email: andrea.smalling@winedirect.com

View original content:

SOURCE WineDirect