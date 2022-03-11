BICSI and NECA Announce Joint Summit to Connect Low-Voltage and Technology Communities The NECA-BICSI Summit will take place May 23-25 in San Antonio, Texas

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) have joined forces to launch the first-ever joint summit between the two associations. The NECA-BICSI Summit, scheduled for this May 23–25 in San Antonio, Texas, is available exclusively for members of each association.

The event will connect NECA's 4,500 industry-leading electrical contractors with BICSI's 26,000 members, credential holders, and customers in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry. Conference content is designed for such professionals as owners and operators, construction superintendents, project managers, safety managers, and division managers. Keynote speakers include leading futurist and technology expert Daniel Burrus; NECA Vice President of Industry Development Lt.Gen. Ronald Bailey; and national security policy strategist Dr. Robert Spalding.

Session topics will include power over ethernet (PoE), intelligent buildings, distributed antenna systems (DAS), Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx), and more.

"BICSI is pleased to collaborate with NECA on this upcoming Summit," said BICSI CEO John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS. "Technology convergence provides exciting opportunities for different trades to pool expertise towards advancing a common goal. This Summit is one of those opportunities. Our common goal is to explore the evolving integration of data and power and how it impacts the electrician and diverse ICT trades."

"At NECA, we are proud of our regular collaborations with like-minded associations and organizations, and this joint summit with BICSI is a shining example of that," said NECA CEO David Long. "The information and communications technology industry is overlapping with NECA's electrical contractors more than ever before, and this event will provide an unprecedented opportunity to bring our memberships together to exchange ideas and work in service of our many common interests."

Registration is now open for NECA and BICSI members at necabicsi.com. Attendees are encouraged to register before April 19 to ensure the early registration rate.

ABOUT BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries. Visit bicsi.org for more information.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, events, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

