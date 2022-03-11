Hecho Tequila Soda becomes proud partner of the Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hecho Tequila Soda, a premium 100% Tequila RTD has entered into a partnership agreement with the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena, one of the world's busiest entertainment venues.

The deal will prove to be extremely beneficial for Hecho Tequila Soda as it continues to build the brand in one of the top destination cities in the US.

The partnership also hits home for Hecho CEO and Founder Zack Lister, who partnered up with Predators forward Matt Duchene, a two-time NHL All-Star and Canadian Olympic hockey gold medalist who joined the company as an investor two years ago.

"Matt has been an unbelievable supporter of the brand and we are excited that we will now have the Hecho brand on display at one of the most prominent sports and entertainment venues in the world," said Lister. "Teaming up with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena is the perfect fit to highlight our brand".

About Hecho Tequila Soda

Never compromising on quality or authenticity, Hecho Tequila Soda is made in the heart of Guadalajara, Jalisco using 100% Blue Agave Tequila from one of the top tequila producers in Mexico. Hecho Tequila Soda is made with 100% Blue Agave Tequila, and a hint of natural lime flavor. Gluten free, zero carbs and only 96 calories make Hecho one of the cleanest canned cocktails in the RTD category. Hecho Tequila Soda is available in select markets across the US and Canada.

