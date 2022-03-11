L&L Holding Company and TSX Entertainment Agree on Lease Terms at TSX Broadway to Deliver Entertainment and Fan Experience Beyond Imagination TSX Entertainment Commits to Over 74,000 Sq. Ft. of Retail and Entertainment Space, Including Live Stage and Full-Building Signage Overlooking Times Square

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Holding Company and TSX Entertainment, a next generation entertainment and technology platform, today announced that they have agreed to lease terms at TSX Broadway , a 46-story, $2.5+ billion project designed to provide an unparalleled immersive branding experience and a larger than life canvas for the world's most creative artists and brands. In what will be one of the largest lease signings in New York City, over the past two years, TSX Broadway will become the flagship location for TSX Entertainment, powering New York's post-COVID return to live events and building on Times Square's storied history of bringing entertainment's most iconic moments to a truly global audience in real time.

"We are leveraging the power and immediacy of cutting-edge technology in this moment where artists and brands must create experiences that span the physical and virtual worlds to break through," said Nick Holmstén, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TSX Entertainment. "We recognized very early in the process that L&L's goals for TSX Broadway aligned perfectly with our mission for a fully integrated and immersive entertainment platform that will empower artists and engage fans worldwide. This partnership represents a once in a generation opportunity to bring our collective vision to life."

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with TSX Entertainment," said David W. Levinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, L&L Holding Company. "TSX Broadway and TSX Entertainment have a unique opportunity to create history-making moments that will connect artists and brands to a global audience in real time, and we look forward to continuing to work together in reimagining the way the world views hospitality, retail, and entertainment."

TSX Broadway is a 46-story mixed-use development in Times Square that will be the ultimate entertainment destination, with Times Square's only permanent indoor/outdoor stage, an 8K interactive billboard with real-time digital engagement capabilities, retail, entertainment and food venues, and a 650-key hotel that will all be fully integrated. L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group are leading the 550,000-square-foot, $2.5+ billion development.

Under terms of its agreement with L&L Holding Company, TSX Entertainment will occupy approximately 74,500 sq. ft. of the retail and entertainment space of TSX Broadway which includes the indoor/outdoor performance stage overlooking Times Square and the full-building, interactive LED signage program that runs to the top of the 580 ft. structure. The companies are working on final documentation for this agreement.

About L&L Holding Company

L&L Holding Company is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company founded in 2000 by David Levinson and Robert Lapidus that has acquired or developed over 10 million square feet of prime commercial and residential space in New York and Florida. The company's current portfolio includes such current and future icons as TSX Broadway, 425 Park Avenue, Terminal Warehouse, 200 Fifth Avenue, The Wynwood Plaza, and Central Gardens Grand. For more information, visit www.ll-holding.com.

About TSX Entertainment

TSX Entertainment empowers the world's most innovative artists and brands as a one-of-a-kind entertainment company creating an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive brand platform that redefines the entertainment experience of the future. The company goes beyond music-creating integrations to make some of the world's biggest brand launches, drops and cultural moments in the metaverse and at its flagship property in Times Square. Check out the future of entertainment for yourself at tsxent.com .

