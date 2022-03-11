PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $9.5 Million Jury Verdict in Distracted Driver Car Accident Case

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm attorneys Khail A. Parris and Eric N. Wilson obtained a $9.5 million verdict in a trial involving a distracted driver and Fillmore-based landscaping company Moon Mountain Farms, LLC.

On October 21, 2016, the plaintiff was stopped at an off-ramp intersection in Santa Clarita, CA, when an employee for Moon Mountain Farms failed to stop at a red light because he was looking down at his cell phone. The crash flipped the plaintiff's car 180 degrees, pushing it into another stopped vehicle.

"Unfortunately, crashes like this are often caused by distracted drivers," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Khail A. Parris. "When the defendant claimed that he had no recollection of the collision, it was no surprise that the defendant's phone records revealed that he was actually making calls on his phone at the time he blew through the red light," Parris added.

According to the complaint, Moon Mountain Farms was well aware of the risks involved with allowing the defendant to operate their company vehicle. Their failure to properly hire, screen, train, and supervise their employees has completely changed the trajectory of the plaintiff's life.

"Our client continues to suffer from a wide array of severe and debilitating injuries," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Eric N. Wilson. "This verdict will go a long way in helping him pay for the medical treatment he'll need for the rest of his life," Wilson added.

Nathan Bruner, a Nebraska lawyer with the firm Bruner Frank, LLP also tried the case with the PARRIS Law Firm. "When Moon Mountain chose to rush its employee back to the yard and repeatedly called him on his cell phone when they knew he was driving, they put everyone on the roadway at risk. Our client unfortunately paid the price for Moon Mountain's greed" added Bruner.

The verdict includes $4,345,155 in future medical expenses, $1,000,000 in past-noneconomic losses and $4,250,000 in future noneconomic losses.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case NO. BC722801.

