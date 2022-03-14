Blackwatch appoints Lee Tanner as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth

MCLEAN, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International, a recognized leader in cybersecurity, information technology, software development, and engineering services announced it has appointed Lee Tanner as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Tanner brings more than 30 years of Federal IT experience. His proven, successful track record of building and managing teams across sales, business development, capture, proposal and partner management for companies that span entrepreneurial startups to the Fortune 50, have generated significant value across a myriad of technology domains. Tanner is skilled in developing solutions to complex challenges that combine people, process, technology, and innovation and applying them in ways that accelerate time to value for the Federal Government, in lock step with their changing mission objectives.

"I am excited to return to Blackwatch. Our span and depth of technical plus engineering talent coupled with our sophisticated processes and commitment to innovation and agility, makes Blackwatch an ideal partner to Government clients as they face their toughest challenges, particularly in today's unprecedented times and circumstances." Tanner said of his decision to rejoin Blackwatch.

Tanner comes to Blackwatch from Presidio Government Solutions, a Value-Added Reseller and Integrator, where he was SVP of Sales, Business Development, Capture, Proposal and Partner Management. Lee previously held executive leadership positions at IBM Global Business Services, Mythics, Sun Microsystems, and General Electric.

"We are delighted to have Lee back. His industry experience, strategic vision, talent for developing supporting tactics, and network of contacts throughout the Federal IT community will help Blackwatch continue to evolve to meet our government clients' requirements. Lee's expertise in streamlining the acquisition process and in assembling teams for deploying complex IT solutions will provide a mission-oriented growth trajectory, as is evident in his past endeavors," said Cliff Webster, Blackwatch President.

Blackwatch International Corporation (BWI) is a small business dedicated to supporting Federal business and national security objectives. Based in McLean, VA, with offices in Sacramento, CA, BWI is a leading provider of cybersecurity, information technology, software development, and engineering services, specializing in large and complex projects supporting national security and defense programs. BWI maintains Top Secret facilities, robust infrastructure, and corporate-level ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 quality certifications. BWI has a U.S. patented artificial intelligence approach (OneVision) applicable to virtually any mission critical situational awareness challenge from bomb detection to secure supply chain response to homeland security crisis situations . For more information, please visit blackwatchintel.com.

