Elevation Oncology Appoints David Dornan, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced the appointment of David Dornan, Ph.D. as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, a seasoned industry R&D leader, with broad expertise in oncology drug development, who will greatly contribute to helping us build a leading precision oncology company and expand our product pipeline beyond seribantumab," said Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. "As our first CSO, David brings deep R&D experience and cancer biology expertise that will be incredibly valuable. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our scientific strategy as we endeavor to expand the potential of therapeutic agents that are purpose-built for addressing the underlying drivers of tumor growth."

Dr. Dornan brings nearly two decades of industry and academic oncology drug development experience, particularly in the area of translating known mechanisms driving oncogenesis into meaningful therapeutic interventions for patients. Dr. Dornan joins Elevation Oncology from Bolt Biotherapeutics. As Chief Scientific Officer, he was responsible for the scientific strategy and building of the company's portfolio in targeted immunotherapies. Prior to this, Dr. Dornan was the head of Oncology Research at Gilead, identifying, validating, and translating oncogenic targets into actionable entities with biologic and small molecule therapeutics and oversaw the integrated oncology strategy team. He began his career at Genentech, where he spent 10 years serving in positions of increasing responsibility and played key roles in target discovery and validation, as well as translational research programs. Dr. Dornan received his Ph.D. from the University of Dundee in Molecular Oncology and Biochemistry and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Genentech.

"I am delighted to join Elevation Oncology at such an exciting time to lead the company's R&D initiatives and chart its scientific vision into the future," said David Dornan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Elevation Oncology. "Targeting genomically defined cancers, beginning with seribantumab, holds significant promise to greatly impact patient outcomes over the long term. I look forward to spearheading our efforts to identify new cancer targets and championing the advancement of additional programs focused on specific genomic alterations in our quest to match the right patient with the right therapy."

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our lead candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. For more information visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact:

Candice Masse

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

978.879.7273 | cmasse@elevationoncology.com

(PRNewsfoto/Elevation Oncology) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elevation Oncology