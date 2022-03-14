This expert Advisory Board will provide the company with recommendations, resources, advice, and guidance based on their expert knowledge on specific issues and topics.

FIT4MOM ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF EXPERT ADVISORY BOARD This expert Advisory Board will provide the company with recommendations, resources, advice, and guidance based on their expert knowledge on specific issues and topics.

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT4MOM, the nation's leading fitness company for moms, announces its newly formed expert Advisory Board of trusted leaders. This diverse Board will bring their comprehensive expertise to provide guidance, advice, and resources to FIT4MOM as well as educational content to their instructors, franchisees, and consumers. FIT4MOM's mission is to be the wellness resource for all stages of motherhood. Composed of professionals from the healthcare, fitness, exercise science, education, and wellness industries, this Board will support that mission. With their help, knowledge, and experience, FIT4MOM will be able to create new and innovative resources aimed at helping everyone find Strength in Motherhood.

The new Advisory Board will include:

The expert Advisory Board will contribute to FIT4MOM's franchisee and instructor development, as well as written contributions to their consumer-facing education, including blogs and social media.

"This is an important milestone for FIT4MOM as an educational company. Our internal and external information speaks to moms across the nation," said Lisa Druxman, founder and CEO of FIT4MOM. "We thoughtfully crafted and created this Board to include leaders specific to the life of a mom—no matter her age or stage of motherhood."

About FIT4MOM

FIT4MOM is the nation's largest wellness company designed for moms, by moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood, FIT4MOM provides programs, classes, and support for mothers throughout every stage of motherhood. With more than 2,000 locations nationwide, FIT4MOM equips moms with the tools of self-care and connectedness, allowing her to find her own strength in motherhood, and evolve in the family and career of her choosing. For more information visit fit4mom.com or follow them at @FIT4MOMHQ.

