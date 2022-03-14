Get Ready for a Whole New Wave of White Claw®

All new White Claw® Surf is here to bring fans a collision of flavors for a taste like no other

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw® Hard Seltzer, the nation's number one-selling hard seltzer, is bringing something entirely new and different to the hard seltzer category with the launch of White Claw® Surf. White Claw® Surf is the first full flavor offering from the brand, meticulously crafted, with a collision of flavors for sensational refreshment.

"White Claw® Surf is the biggest news in seltzer since the original launch of White Claw®," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw®, U.S. "White Claw® Surf is a breakthrough new idea that combines full flavors with sensational refreshment and the incredible sessionability expected from White Claw®. It is our next exciting addition and something completely new and different in the world of seltzer."

Available in a 12-can variety pack, each flavor is crafted using White Claw®'s unique BrewPure® process and is 5% ABV, 100 calories and gluten free.

Citrus Yuzu Smash : A sensational collision of our signature lemon combined with exotic yuzu – for a taste that's unbelievable and uniquely White Claw® Surf.

Tropical Pomelo Smash : A complex blend of juicy pomelo – grapefruit perfectly blended with a tropical combination of lime, orange and lemon.

Watermelon Lime Smash : A collision of ripe watermelon with cold-pressed lime for a thirst-quenching taste that delivers sensational refreshment.

Wildberry Acai Smash: A wave of refreshing ripe wild berries paired with the unique tartness of exotic acai – for a sophisticated blend of complex flavors.

To celebrate the launch of White Claw® Surf, the brand launched an integrated campaign called "Surf Like No Other" in partnership with professional surfers Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones and Blair Conklin to experience surf like never before. The surfers proved that it is possible to surf anywhere, from snowy hills and sand dunes to fountains, canals, rivers and lakes around the U.S. The Surf Tour series will be shared via the surfer's social channels as well as the brand's social channels starting on March 15th.

The Surf Tour will culminate at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), where White Claw® is the official hard seltzer. White Claw® Surf will be front and center throughout SXSW, surrounding events and with a custom White Claw® Surf House from March 17 – March 19. Attendees will be among the first to experience White Claw® Surf as well as hear from the Surf Tour athletes with an exclusive panel on the future of surf.

Consumers can follow along the Surf Like No Other campaign and share their Surf tasting experience using #WhiteClawSurf. To find White Claw® Hard Seltzer near you, please visit http://www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter. Enjoy responsibly. 21+ only.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW® HARD SELTZER:

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using a proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw® is gluten free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl oz. White Claw® is available in a variety of fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com for full nutritional information.

In 2021, White Claw® contributed over $2 billion to the hard seltzer category, which was more than the next two largest seltzer brands combined. White Claw® is now available in 11 international markets and has a category leading position across the board.

