GSTV Launches AMPLIFY Retail Media Network

DETROIT, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSTV, the national video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, has announced the launch of a new retail media network, GSTV AMPLIFY.

Through AMPLIFY, GSTV now offers the nation's largest centralized convenience media network. Operating as part of GSTV's full sight, sound, and motion national video network, it will help retailers access an engaged audience just steps away from convenience stores -- and moments from purchase. AMPLIFY offers one-stop access to over 28K major chains and independent operators, providing brands the opportunity to engage attentive viewers primed to spend.

Equally important, AMPLIFY offers CPG marketers the ability to complement and amplify their existing omni-channel brand plans and strategies. AMPLIFY helps brands extend reach with an audience of 104MM unique monthly viewers. Its ability to work in concert with existing brand plans means it can influence purchase decisions immediately at convenience retailers as well as significantly impact decisions directly prior to purchase across top retailers from big box, drug, dollar and grocery. 2 in 3 GSTV viewers will shop on the day they fuel up and spend much more than on a non-fueling day. CPG advertising on GSTV influences sales for brands regardless of the retailer a consumer chooses to visit during their post fuel-up shopping day.

"In today's oversaturated media environment, catching a consumer's full attention has become rare, but GSTV has spent years delivering demonstrable outcomes for advertisers. We offer a highly engaged environment that leads to sales lift, increased store visitation, brand lift, and intent to purchase," said Sean McCaffrey, President and CEO of GSTV. "AMPLIFY allows us to take our years of best practices and results to offer CPG advertisers an effective solution to augment their current retail media strategies, engage over 100MM consumers and boost sales."

AMPLIFY marks the next step in the evolution of the video network, allowing for a more nuanced offering to impactfully serve CPG partners seeking to win in the retail space. For example, in the wake of its launch, AMPLIFY supported a new campaign from ice cream brand Nightfood. Nightfood (OTCQB: NGTF) recently completed a four-week test campaign with GSTV that included a custom video ad with the objective of driving product awareness and sales lift. Nightfood saw a sales lift of over 20% at a top regional grocery retailer compared to the eight weeks of store sales prior to the GSTV campaign.

"GSTV was a great partner," said Simon Dang, Marketing Manager of Nightfood. "AMPLIFY gave us the ability to target specific markets, lend incremental support to existing promotions and drive consumers to purchase our products at various retailers within proximity of GSTV's thousands of locations. We believe this is a great solution to target consumers who are already out and about to retail."

Julia Miller, Group VP of Media Strategy at The Mars Agency, added, "GSTV has been a valued channel partner with a proven track record of driving measurable sales for our clients. We're excited about ongoing opportunities that allow us to bring innovative solutions to the market at the intersection of content and commerce, utilizing their platform to truly move the needle."

To build its retail media offering and provide more customized offerings for CPG partners, GSTV has hired Kristal Walton as VP, CPG, who most recently worked in shopper and omni-customer marketing at SC Johnson. Walton added: "We know retail and CPG marketers are looking to support sales lift, product launches, promotional support and brand lift, and AMPLIFY is the perfect media partner to connect with consumers and drive purchase intent before they visit a retailer, whether it be influencing purchase near immediately specifically in the c-store or increasing return on advertising spend across top retail channels in proximity to GSTV."

This news comes on the heels of GSTV joining forces with leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina last fall. The partnership provides retailers and CPG brands with enhanced measurement metrics that demonstrate the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising on the platform, proving the impact of specific GSTV ads on in-store sales.

In combination with the Catalina partnership and existing long-standing partnership with IRi, the AMPLIFY network now allows GSTV to deliver a full-service marketing advertising solution for the CPG category. For advertisers seeking to learn more about AMPLIFY, please visit gstv.com/amplify .

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching more than one in three American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound and motion video at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit www.gstv.com for more information and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the nighttime snack category.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood's sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

