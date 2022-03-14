NINA MARQUES NAMED SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER AT ALOE CARE HEALTH

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health has named Nina Marques as a Senior Product Manager, effective immediately. In her new role, Marques will play a central role in developing the product vision, strategy, and roadmap for Aloe Care and its partners. Aloe Care Health is home to the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers.

Marques joins Aloe Care with nearly a decade of experience in consumer goods and product management across multiple industries. She most recently served as Vice President, Product for a division of J.P. Morgan, and before that, worked at Havas Health and General Mills.

Lasse Hamre, Co-founder and CTO at Aloe Care, commented: "Nina's facility with intelligent, user-friendly design makes her ideally suited to this key role on our product team. As a company, we are the standard-bearers for creating seamless, unified app and device experiences that look great, are effortless to use, and function beautifully. We've set the bar very high, and have every confidence that Nina will accomplish all of our ambitious goals and more."

"Older adults and the people who care for them are clearly under-served in terms of product design," said Marques. "I'm thrilled to join a company that is doing so much to advance expectations for what an aging-in-place platform can and should deliver."

Aloe Care fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health and safety. The company recently secured patents for design and utility components of their proprietary system.

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

