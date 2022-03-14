Outdoorsy and Go RVing to Present On "Why Revenge Travel Is Here to Slay" at South By Southwest

In their inaugural appearance at SXSW, Outdoorsy and Go RVing will share the stage to discuss the sustainability of the renewed wave of wanderlust hitting the RV industry

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference, Austin-based RV rental and outdoor experience marketplace, Outdoorsy, and the RV industry's consumer-facing advertising arm, Go RVing, will share the stage on March 17 at the Hilton Austin Downtown to present their PanelPicker session, " Why Revenge Travel Is Here To Slay ".

In the presentation "Why Revenge Travel Is Here to Slay", Outdoorsy's CEO's Jeff Cavins and Go RVing's Chief Marketing Officer Karen Redfern will lay everything on the table: the challenges the outdoor travel sector is up against to maintain its top spot on the podium and the grit it will take to innovate in an industry that's evolving daily.

This is the first year since 2019 that SXSW will be held in-person. In the three years since, RVing has become a go-to, naturally self-contained way for people to safely travel — and both Outdoorsy and GoRVing have had courtside seats to the dramatic shifts happening in the booming RV industry.

"I've always seen SXSW as a place to get a pulse on where we're headed — as startups, as a society — and what lessons we can learn from one another in our respective industries," says Go RVing Chief Marketing Officer Karen Redfern. "We're thrilled to be a contributor to the dialogue this year around the notion of 'revenge travel'. I look forward to bringing to light the conversations the RV industry is having, and the innovations it's making, to keep its place on the podium as an alternate mode of travel, transportation, and accommodation."

With stay-at-home orders issued in 2020 giving way to the indefinite death of travel, canceled trips and road travel plans planted seeds of pent-up demand we would come to call "revenge travel" as the world reopened in 2021. Now, with a year of "revenge travel" in our rearview, the travel industry is thriving like never before — and nowhere has that wave of wanderlust been more felt than in the RV rental space.

"After years of canceled vacation plans, border closures, and quarantining, the RV rental space is exploding with travelers looking to hit the road in a safe, affordable, and fun way," says Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "Access to the outdoors has always been an essential part of our wellbeing as humans. It's in our nature to want to break free from four walls, and I look forward to sharing a look in the rearview at the rollercoaster ride our company went through two years ago and the learnings we've gleaned since we founded Outdoorsy in 2014."

To help SXSW attendees embody the idea of revenge travel and experience a road trip of their own one day, Outdoorsy plans to host a giveaway during the presentation, offering $500 in travel credit for one lucky attendee who answers the question "Where would you go?" The giveaway is open to anyone following @outdoorsy on Instagram and will be promoted through Outdoorsy's IG stories on the day of the presentation.

"Why Revenge Travel Is Here to Slay" will take place at 2:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 17 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. To attend in person or learn more about the presentation, please visit https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/WhyRevengeTravel

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com .

About Go RVing

The Go RVing program is the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry with a mission to inspire potential RVers, spark curiosity, and raise awareness about the benefits and accessibility of RVing through rich, authentic, and diverse storytelling. The national Go RVing campaign aims to educate consumers on the ease of incorporating RVing into activities they are already passionate about from camping, tailgating, vacationing, glamping, road tripping, and more. More than two decades since the program began, Go RVing continues to be a marketing and consumer awareness thought-leader, introducing millions of Americans to the freedom of RV travel and building a desire and passion for the adventures that await. Learn more at www.GoRVing.com .

