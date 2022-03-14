Transport Investments Acquires SmartWay Transportation

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Investments, Inc. ("Transport"), a Gemspring Capital company, and a leading provider of heavy haul, flatbed, and specialized transportation and logistics services throughout North America, announced today that it has acquired SmartWay Transportation, LLC ("SmartWay").

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, SmartWay is a multi-modal freight brokerage and transportation management company that provides freight solutions to a diversified set of customers through a nationwide network of carriers. Smartway has a long history of growth and commitment to customer service excellence and expects to leverage the Transport partnership to continue developing strong market solutions.

"We are excited to partner with the SmartWay team and bring them into the Transport family," R. Bruce McAdams, CEO of Transport, commented. "The company's sales and service culture along with deep relationships along the supply chain are complementary to Transport's capacity solutions and other value-added services."

Chad Jegen, President and Co-Founder of SmartWay, added, "The partnership with Transport is an exciting new chapter in SmartWay's history of growth and innovation. We look forward to maintaining the same leading service while offering our customers access to a substantially larger suite of logistics services."

About SmartWay

SmartWay Transportation, LLC is a highly-respected freight brokerage provider in North America. SmartWay offers mainly full and partial truckload (flatbed, reefer, specialty, and dry van) transportation brokerage and logistics services through a national network of carrier partners. The company handles shipments for over 800 customers across various end markets in partnership with a vast network of nationwide carriers. For more information, visit www.smartwaytrans.com.

About Transport

Transport Investments, Inc. is a leading provider of heavy haul, flatbed, and specialized transportation and logistics services throughout North America. As one of the largest carrier groups in the United States and Canada, the combined group handles annual volume of over 500k loads through its network of terminals, owner-operators, and third-party carriers. Gemspring Capital invested in Transport in 2021. For more information, visit www.transportinvestments.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

