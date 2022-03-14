Truist announces first-quarter 2022 earnings call details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report first-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William H. "Bill" Rogers Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-303-0072 and using passcode 100038. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 100038.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

