Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 28, 2022

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 28, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 28, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 28, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1 888-346-8982 International: +1 412-902-4272 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852 3018-4992 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Conference ID: 1616827

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 4, 2022:

United States:

+1 877-344-7529 International:

+1 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:

1616827

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Cecilia Li

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

