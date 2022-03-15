2021 Winners of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award

Three Organizations Receive $20,000 Each

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 14th year of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award, The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation , Bader Philanthropies, Inc. , and Family Caregiver Alliance are pleased to announce three winning organizations—each delivering a state-of-the-art program that addresses the needs of caregivers and those they care for living with Alzheimer's disease or a related condition.

Each model program will receive $20,000 for their work in the following categories:

Creative Expression

Elderwise

Using the Spirit-Centered Care® philosophy at its core, Elderwise teaches, models, and promotes culture change among caregivers, family members, and healthcare professionals by recognizing the intrinsic value of each person and their capacity to live a rich and joyful life regardless of their cognitive or physical condition. For more than 24 years Elderwise has been providing arts-based activities, guided discussion, and movement with music, while fostering a safe environment for adults living with memory loss in Seattle, Washington .

"Art Is…In"

"Art Is…In" is a technology-free, professionally curated art-at-home program that aims to engage and encourage meaningful creative expression for caregivers and individuals living with dementia who cannot participate in virtual activities or those with limited access or ability to use a computer or internet. To date, "Art Is…In" has distributed over 1,200 free art kits to individuals with dementia and their caregivers of diverse backgrounds in partnership with The Memory Center at The University of Chicago Medicine.

Diverse/Multicultural Communities



Care NYC

Sunnyside Community Services (SCS) based in Queens is a multifaceted organization serving one of the largest growing Spanish-speaking Latin American groups in the United States . In response to the growing linguistic and cultural needs, their program Care NYC created a comprehensive targeted program to honor the differences in cultural, linguistic, family dynamics, and religious identities for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias seeking and receiving services. Care NYC matches 1,400 caregivers annually to staff members who provide and connect them to a range of support services (i.e., counseling, support groups, education workshops, respite, and supplemental/financial resources) and community-based organizations in their native language.

In light of COVID-19, representatives of the winning organizations will celebrate receipt of their award via an online event to be held in April. A webinar highlighting these organizations and their innovative programs will be offered this spring.

The mission of The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation is to invest in programs that promote education, tolerance, social services, healthcare, and the arts. The Foundation builds on the ideals and pursuits of its founders, Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert. In the area of Alzheimer's disease, The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation focuses its grant-making on the advancement of research by junior investigators in the United States and Israel and investments in Alzheimer's disease caregiving.

Milwaukee-based Bader Philanthropies, Inc. is a philanthropic leader in improving the quality of life of the diverse global communities in which it works. The organization funds innovative projects and programs, convenes partners, and shares knowledge to affect emerging issues in key areas. Since its founding in 1992 as the Helen Bader Foundation, the organization has committed more than $426 million in grants and program related investments, such as loans, loan guarantees, equity investments and other credit enhancements that advance its charitable mission.

The mission of FCA is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care. For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. FCA'S services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA CareNav™. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

