Allspring Announces Changes to Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Portfolio Management Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Bein, CFA, a portfolio manager of the Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD), has announced his intention to retire from the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments (Allspring) and the investment industry on September 30, 2022. He will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of the fund through June 1. There will be no changes to the investment philosophy or process as a result of this transition.

Megan Miller, CFA, and Harindra de Silva, CFA, Ph.D., of the Systematic Edge team at Allspring will continue to be responsible for managing the fund's option strategy; Justin Carr, CFA, and Vince Fioramonti, CFA, of the Golden Capital Equity team at Allspring will remain responsible for managing the assets of the fund's equity sleeve; and Michael Schueller, CFA, and Chris Lee, CFA, of the Multi-Sector Fixed Income - Plus and High Yield team at Allspring will continue to manage the fund's high yield sleeve.

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $575 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

The Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund's secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

This closed-end fund is no longer available as an initial public offering and is only offered through broker-dealers on the secondary market. A closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors upon request. Shares of the fund may trade at either a premium or discount relative to the fund's net asset value, and there can be no assurance that any discount will decrease. The values of, and/or the income generated by, securities held by the fund may decline due to general market conditions or other factors, including those directly involving the issuers of such securities. Debt securities are subject to credit risk and interest rate risk, and high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality have a much greater risk of default and their values tend to be more volatile than higher-rated securities with similar maturities. Foreign investments may contain more risk due to the inherent risks associated with changing political climates, foreign market instability, and foreign currency fluctuations. Risks of foreign investing are magnified in emerging or developing markets. The fund is exposed to mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk. The fund is leveraged through a revolving credit facility and also may incur leverage by issuing preferred shares in the future. The use of leverage results in certain risks, including, among others, the likelihood of greater volatility of the net asset value and the market value of common shares. Derivatives involve additional risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk of improper valuation, and the risk of noncorrelation to the relevant instruments that they are designed to hedge or closely track.

