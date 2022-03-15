Apploi Crowned Northeast's 53rd Fastest-Growing Private Company by Inc. Magazine

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 284%, Apploi holds the #10 spot in software for the eight-state region

NEW YORK , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Apploi has been named the 10th fastest-growing software company in the Northeast. Apploi placed No. 53 on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"While my favorite way of measuring Apploi's success is by hearing how much customers love our platform and how it's helped them with healthcare staffing in these challenging times, being acknowledged by Inc. is a close second," said Apploi CEO Adam Lewis. "It's truly rewarding to know our team's hard work is translating into growth and recognition."

Apploi and the other companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Apploi's ranking caps a pivotal few years for the New York-based company, which included an expansion of its Advisory Board ; new partnerships with leading international in-home care company Right at Home and capital management platform Viventium ; and the launch of new product Onboard and Manage Teams , a secure onboarding and credential management solution for healthcare employers. In 2021, Apploi was recognized in Inc.'s Best in Business awards , winning the Gold medal for the Established Excellence category.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading Healthcare Recruitment Technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 5,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare. To learn more about Apploi, visit: http://www.apploi.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

