Crosspoint Capital Partners Leads Acquisition of RSA Conference

Clearlake Capital and Symphony Technology Group partner with Crosspoint to create independent cybersecurity hub

The investment group will provide capital to build upon the world's largest cybersecurity event and further its heritage as the place where the world talks cybersecurity

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, today announced the acquisition of a significant interest in RSA Conference Parent, Inc. ("RSAC" or "RSA Conference") from affiliates of RSA Security. RSAC will now become a standalone, independent business. Existing RSA Security sponsors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake") and Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), will also invest in this new company alongside Crosspoint Capital.

Considered the premier event in the cybersecurity industry, the annual RSA conference event regularly attracts over 40,000 attendees including industry executives, global policymakers, technology vendors, and practitioners as well as thousands of technical paper submissions. The investment from Crosspoint Capital, Clearlake and STG will further enhance the knowledge sharing, networking, experience, and value to the RSA Conference community.

"The cybersecurity market continues to grow at an accelerated pace. RSA Conference plays a pivotal role in the cybersecurity community and ecosystem," said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital, who has served as RSA Conference's Program Committee Chairman for the last 13 years. "RSA Conference has long been the convening authority for the cybersecurity industry. I am excited to work with management, the cyber community and our partners at Clearlake and STG to build on the success of RSA Conference as the knowledge broker of the cybersecurity industry."

The RSA conference is also home to the RSAC Innovation Sandbox, an annual cyber startup competition, where early-stage cybersecurity firms showcase bleeding edge cyber innovation and vie for the title of "Most Innovative Startup."

"RSA Conference has an extraordinary history within the cybersecurity industry, thanks to the community it has built and the brand that it has established," said William Chisholm, Managing Partner at STG. "We're excited to see RSA Conference grow and evolve with this latest investment to becoming the premier community in which cybersecurity professionals gather to collaborate, learn and improve security across the globe."

"The RSA Conference name is synonymous with cutting edge cybersecurity," said Behdad Eghbali, Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, of Clearlake. "We are excited to be investing behind and growing the seminal cybersecurity event. We look forward to expanding the conference to benefit the broader cyber community and help prepare organizations to handle the new and evolving threats they are facing every day."

RSA Conference 2022 will be held in San Francisco's Moscone center June 6-9, 2022. For further information, please go to https://www.rsaconference.com/.

About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint Capital has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors, and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

