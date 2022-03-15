FAST COMPANY NAMES DARKTRACE ONE OF 10 MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that it has been named one of the Most Innovative Companies in Artificial Intelligence of 2022 by Fast Company. The editors recognized Darktrace as one of the top 10 companies innovating in the AI sector.

Since 2008, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognizing organizations transforming industries and shaping society. According to Fast Company, Darktrace was recognized for its Self-Learning AI that can defend against cyber-attacks "by forming an understanding of an organization's machines, processes, and people—and then springing into action when it detects signs of abnormality." Fast Company highlighted the efficacy of Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System, noting that Darktrace reported none of its customers were ensnared when the ransomware gang REvil exploited a flaw in Kaseya in 2021.

Fast Company also underlined the value of the breadth of Darktrace's coverage areas from email systems to operational technologies (OT). Finally, the publication highlighted Darktrace furthering its innovation in AI-based cyber defenses by expanding its key partnership with Microsoft and doubling its R&D team at the Cyber AI Research Centre in Cambridge, UK.

"To be named as the only cybersecurity company on Fast Company's 'Most Innovative AI Companies' 2022 is a recognition of the fundamental power of our Self-Learning AI," commented Jack Stockdale, Chief Technology Officer, Darktrace. "The talented mathematicians, scientists, and AI experts at our Cyber AI Research Centre continue to push the boundaries of security innovation. We are well-positioned to deliver on the most ambitious technology vision in cyber security to date: the self-optimizing AI loop."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has more than 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

Media Contacts

Tom Bermingham Brands2Life (UK) +44 (0) 7983 857952

darktrace@brands2life.com Jessica Cheney CommStrat (US) +1 419 350 4614

darktrace@commstrat.com

View original content:

SOURCE Darktrace