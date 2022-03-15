Golden Grail Advances Their Mission of ESG Factors for Long-Term Shareholder Value

The company's recent acquisition of Cause Water demonstrates execution of this mission - Additionally bottled water is the fastest growing segment of the beverage industry and sustainable packing is a Beverage Industry Trend to Watch in 2022

WESTON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced their acquisition of Cause Water, which directly supports their mission of advancing their commitment to environment accountability and social responsibility.

The popular West Coast brand Cause Water -is a pristine mountain spring water in an easy twist off cap, fully recycle aluminum package. 10% of profits are donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution. Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

The company's strategic acquisition adds another premium brand to their robust portfolio, that is on trend with taking real action towards responsible packaging and forward-thinking agendas. According to MarketResearch.com, more sustainable packaging is 1 of the 6 Key Beverage Industry Trends to Watch in 2022. Furthermore, bottled water is the most popular non-alcoholic beverage in the United States accounting for 51.2% of the nation's total non-alcoholic beverage consumption MarketResearch.com.

Golden Grail is a fast paced, progressive beverage company interested in building out a portfolio of relevant brands, in emerging categories in order to bring long-term shareholder value. They are committed to their Environmental, Social and Governance factors and are demonstrating execution on that plan. The Company recently reported the change from plastic to cans for their recently acquired premium brand, Tickle Water.

The beverage industry sells 445 billion liters of non-alcoholic beverages in PET bottles annually in the countries surveyed. According to International Coastal Clean-up data analyzed by Oceana, plastic bottles were the most commonly found plastic items in beach clean-ups worldwide when measured by weight. Additionally, beach surveys in 51 countries conducted by members of the Break Free from Plastic Coalition identified soft drink company bottles as the first and third most commonly found branded items among ocean plastic pollution collected.

"Beverage companies are major ocean polluters and are producing billions of plastic bottles every year that end up in the sea essentially forever," said Oceana CEO Andy Sharpless. "They need to take responsibility and make commitments to reduce plastic production and waste."

"Golden Grail is taking responsibility for their role in preserving the environment. Our shareholders are extremely important to us and a vital component of our business. We need to make sure we are making every decision to create value and long-term relevance, in order to sustain and grow our business and shareholders. Fiscally responsible investing in brands that are in emerging growing categories, have proven sales and are environmentally conscious, sets us ahead of other beverage portfolios. We are continuing to be extremely discerning of the brands we decide to acquire and the team we are putting into place to grow our company," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO, Golden Grail Tech.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is a pristine mountain spring water in an easy to recycle aluminum bottle for a Cause - 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution. Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

