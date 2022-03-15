Hard Rock Casino Rockford has deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform.

SAN DIEGO , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Casino Rockford and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI unified gaming platform has been deployed, the team has been trained and are actively using the tool at the new property in Rockford, Illinois.

"When we were looking for a tool that truly covers all the important aspects of player development, we needed to look no further than QCI. QCI provides true transparency into hosts' efforts to drive business. However, most impressive was the tech support and ease of configuration of the platform specific to our market," said Tim Schipper, the Director of Player Development Hard Rock Casino Rockford. Furthermore, Schipper stated that QCI Host is a "powerful, long-term solution for player development departments in the gaming industry and that QCI Host has been built by gaming industry experts for gaming industry executives."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas stated "this deployment has shown how important it is to have the right tooling even in the very early stages of a new property. Using the QCI Host Platform the Rockford team has been able to immediately connect with their high-value guests in real time. With over 1,000 users of the QCI Host product in a wide variety of property sizes, we are proud of how our proven product has meet the dynamic needs of the Hard Rock Casino Rockford."

ABOUT Hard Rock Casino Rockford

The Hard Rock Casino Rockford, located at the intersection of State Street and I-90, will feature 64,000 feet of gaming space, a variety of dining options, and a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue. The project will generate over 1,000 part-time and full-time jobs once in operation, and a minimum annual payment of $7 million to the City of Rockford in gaming.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 Casino Resorts in North America and in over 3,000 locations worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

