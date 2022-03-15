Jury Finds CareDx and Natera Engaged in False Advertising

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury in Delaware District Court found that both CareDx, Inc. and Natera, Inc. engaged in false advertising – including that CareDx made materially false statements about its involvement in and funding of a scientific publication. Specifically, the evidence showed that CareDx senior leadership misled investors and physicians regarding CareDx's drafting and funding of a paper that they claimed was independent, when it was not. Final monetary relief, if any, remains to be decided by the Court.

In reporting the jury's decision, CareDx omits that CareDx itself was found to have engaged in false advertising, and makes unsubstantiated allegations, including false assertions regarding Natera's executives.

In addition, there has been no finding regarding the scientific validity of Natera's published data and test performance.

In other litigation between the parties, a federal court recently invalidated all the patents that CareDx asserted against Natera. Natera continues to pursue its own patent enforcement action against CareDx.

