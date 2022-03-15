PESI To Host 2022 Pharmacology Summit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PESI Inc., one of the world's most trusted providers of continuing education in the healthcare field, has announced they will be hosting the 2022 Pharmacology Summit .

2022 Pharmacology Summit Hosted by PESI (PRNewswire)

The live, two-day virtual event will take place March 24th and 25th. Attendees can earn up to 37.5 continuing education hours, including 30 pharmacology credit hours. The summit offers crucial information to healthcare professionals as they face the challenge of prescribing medications to patients with diverse needs, with less time and more pressure than ever before.

The event will kick off with a dynamic keynote address from Dr. Zubin Damania (ZDoggMD). A UCSF and Stanford trained hospitalist, Dr. Damania is best known for his viral videos where he discusses a broad range of medical and ethical issues. His videos have garnered over a billion views worldwide.

Over the course of the two-day event, attendees will view live sessions hosted by hand-selected industry experts with a wide range of medical backgrounds including:

Novel and Not So Novel Anticoagulants with Dr. Paul Langlois , APN, PhD, CCRN, CCNS, CNRN

Gastrointestinal Pharmacology Update with Peter Buch , MD, AGAF, FACP

Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics with Stephanie Shafer, RN , MSN, ANP-C, PMHNP-C

Antibiotic Selection for Common Outpatient Infections with Eric Wombwell , Pharm. D., BCIDP

Diabetes Medications with Tracey Long , PhD, MSN, APRN-BC, CDE, CNE, CCRN

COVID-19 Treatments: FDA Approved & Off Label Medications with Karen Morrissey , PhD, FNP, BC

In addition to live sessions, attendees will also gain access to nine on-demand continuing education trainings. These prerecorded trainings are included in the cost of registration and can be viewed and completed for up to 30 days after the event.

To view full details and register, professionals can visit the event page here. For those unable to attend live, a recording package will be available 4-6 weeks after the event and is available for pre-order.

About PESI, Inc.

PESI is a non-profit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and many other professions.

Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings, and satisfy state CE requirements, using the PESI app.

Media contact: Missy Cork, mcork@pesi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PESI Inc