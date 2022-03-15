RapidDeploy brings modern mapping and analytics to emergency response in Minnesota

Highlights:

This is a first of its kind statewide offering for mapping and analytics in Minnesota . The state now has improved location accuracy by integrating network and mobile location data on a single map. RapidDeploy Radius alleviates challenges faced by overwhelmed primary call centers by quickly identifying any misrouted calls. Non-English speaking residents will be able to receive faster responses through automatically translated text messages. People in outstate Minnesota will benefit from increased location accuracy, resulting in reduced emergency response times

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, announced a statewide implementation of Radius Mapping, a best-in-class tactical map, and Eclipse Analytics, a flexible reporting and analytics solution, to reduce emergency response times and increase operational efficiency for 9-1-1 across Minnesota.

In a first for local 9-1-1 call centers, every Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) will be equipped with the same map and GIS data, along with network, mobile device, and other supplemental location data. This improves location accuracy and situational awareness throughout the state, providing more relevant information about callers and finding them faster. It also enables PSAPs to quickly assess if a call has been misrouted, speeding up the time it takes to transfer a call to the correct PSAP, which is especially critical for the Twin Cities metro area, where there are multiple PSAPs in a single county. It also gives outstate Minnesota access to the same modern technology.

Additionally, Minnesota's PSAPs will have access to new ways to communicate to callers through two-way SMS chat to contact callers who hang up or become disconnected. SMS chat has language detection and translation for over 70 different languages. This can have incredible outcomes for domestic violence situations where the caller cannot talk or in situations where English is not the caller's primary language.

As part of the statewide rollout, the Twin Cities will also have access to Eclipse Analytics, an easy-to-use analytics solution providing the standard and on-demand reports that will drive operational efficiency of the 9-1-1 system.

"We are honored to bring Minnesota onto our platform as our eighth statewide deployment," said RapidDeploy Co-Founder and CEO Steve Raucher. "With RapidDeploy Radius Mapping and Eclipse Analytics, PSAPs in Minnesota will see dramatic and immediate changes in their ability to get help to those who need it most more quickly and efficiently."

Radius Mapping will help more than 1,200 9-1-1 Telecommunicators to get a more accurate location of an emergency caller and aid in quicker response times. Its best-in-class mapping will enhance in being able to locate Minnesota citizens and visitors who are not able to communicate their location, which will result in a more immediate response.

Including this new deployment, RapidDeploy serves over 25% of the Telecommunicators in the US, in over 800 9-1-1 centers nationwide, including statewide deployments in California, Kansas, and Arizona.

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data, ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics and mapping applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

