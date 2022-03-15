TradeStation Named an Official FinTech Sponsor and Trading Platform of University of Miami Athletics

PLANTATION, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida-based TradeStation Group, Inc. (TradeStation) announced that it has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement to be an official FinTech sponsor of University of Miami (UM) Athletics. As an official sponsor, TradeStation's trading platforms for stocks, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies will be featured across all UM Athletics.

TradeStation Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/TradeStation Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TradeStation will integrate its brand, showcase its platforms, and seek to enhance the fan experience by offering new account incentives across UM Athletics. Through this sponsorship, TradeStation has also been named the presenting sponsor of the Miami Hurricanes Football Season. TradeStation will seek to educate Hurricanes fans, students, faculty, and alumni on trading and investing in financial products and provide educational opportunities, internships, and seminars.

"This exciting sponsorship represents the first time that TradeStation has aligned with a sports group to advance education in trading and investing," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group. "With TradeStation based in Miami's backyard, we're proud to support UM Athletics and the Hurricanes – one of our hometown teams. UM fans know the importance of innovation as their teams seek to gain an edge over the competition. TradeStation aims to empower its customers to gain that same edge with their finances. Our synergy is compelling."

Furthering its commitment to involve more women in the blockchain-based market, TradeStation is creating educational programs and promotions for women who are interested in learning more about cryptocurrency trading. This sponsorship will also highlight UM women's teams and amplify efforts to bridge the gender gap.

"We are thrilled to partner with TradeStation," said Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President of Hurricanes Global Partnerships. "TradeStation is an innovator that has been serving both beginners and seasoned traders for over 30 years. It's a great time to introduce TradeStation as a sponsor as they expand their products and services to include TradeStation Crypto, and as Miami continues its push to become the crypto capital. We look forward to leveraging this sponsorship to advance education and provide access to trading and investment through innovation."

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, advanced fintech through its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms.

TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.



TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS, OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

This is for educational and informational purposes only and is not research or a recommendation regarding any security or investment strategy. TradeStation Securities Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or investment advice.

Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or digital assets); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information .

Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. Please visit www.tradestation.com/important-information for TradeStation Crypto's risk disclosures on investing and trading in cryptocurrencies.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com .

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals, including professional sports, collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.