20 Arbor Company Communities Receive 2022 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight

Recognition in the customer service category displays Arbor's continued dedication to providing best-in-class senior care services

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbor Company , headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with more than 45 senior living communities across the country, is proud to announce that 20 of its locations won the Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2022 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award in the customer service category demonstrates a continued dedication to providing best-in-class senior health care services.

The Arbor Company has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every senior resident are met.

"We believe our Arbor people are some of the best in all of senior living, and we are thrilled that their caring touch is being recognized with this award," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company.

Throughout its 30-plus years of serving seniors and their families, The Arbor Company has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2021, a sampling of The Arbor Company's customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions as well as the opportunity to rate the communities in specific categories.

Every month, The Arbor Company gathers its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of residents' needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, The Arbor Company has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Senior living communities have the opportunity to achieve this Best-in-Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident's experience.

The Arbor communities recognized include Arbor Terrace of Asheville , Arbor Terrace Citrus Park , Arbor Terrace Hamilton Mill , Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center , Arbor Terrace of Knoxville , Arbor Terrace Peachtree City , Arbor Terrace Roseland , Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury , Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor , Arbor Terrace Teaneck , Arbor Terrace Willistown , Barrington Terrace of Fort Myers , Barrington Terrace of Naples , Eden Terrace of Spartanburg , Mirabelle , The Arbor at Bridgemill , The Gardens at Eastside , The Lakeside at Amelia Island , The Solana East Cobb , and The Vantage at Cityview .

"I find incredible inspiration in these facilities and communities," said Pinnacle CEO Chris Magleby. "We're all looking for good news right now, and they are an example of excellence through difficult times."

For more information, visit https://www.arborcompany.com/ .

About Pinnacle Quality Insight

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

About The Arbor Company

When The Arbor Company started more than 30 years ago, senior living looked very different than it does today. But the founders wanted to provide the best service to seniors by giving them the options that best suited their needs. Today, The Arbor Company operates more than 45 senior living communities across 11 states, each with various senior living options. Locations can be found in Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.arborcompany.com/ .

