BioLineRx Reports Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and provides a corporate update.

Significant events and achievements during the fourth quarter 2021 and subsequent period:

Commissioned a comprehensive third-party market assessment of the US stem cell mobilization market, which identified a commercial opportunity in the US of ~$360 million ;

Completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, at which the FDA agreed that the Company's proposed regulatory data package is sufficient to support an NDA submission in stem cell mobilization. To that end, the Company intends to submit its NDA in this indication in mid-2022;

Announced significantly positive and commercially relevant results from a pharmacoeconomic cost effectiveness study comparing Motixafortide + G-CSF versus G-CSF alone and indirectly comparing Motixafortide + G-CSF versus plerixafor + G-CSF. Both analyses demonstrated substantial cost savings from using Motixafortide and further strengthened the case for use of Motixafortide as a primary mobilization agent for all multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT);

Delivered one oral and three poster presentations at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which was held December 11-14, 2021 . The oral presentation highlighted the successful GENESIS Phase 3 pivotal trial;

Announced formation of Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board comprised of recognized leaders in the fields of cancer immunology, intra-tumoral injections and clinical development. The SAB will provide guidance on the Company's ongoing AGI-134 anti-cancer vaccine program and other potential immuno-oncology initiatives;

Completed recruitment of part 2 of ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors;

Ended the fourth quarter on solid financial footing, with cash and cash equivalents of $57.1 million .

"The opportunity for Motixafortide in stem-cell mobilization is significant," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "We recently commissioned a comprehensive third-party market assessment which identified a $360 million addressable annual opportunity in the US. We continue to maintain optionality among a number of commercialization alternatives, as we believe the very concentrated end market, where approximately 80 transplant centers in the US conduct the vast majority of stem cell transplant procedures, would require a limited commercialization footprint. In the meantime, in order to ensure that Motixafortide is well positioned for a timely and robust US launch that will maximize the value of the asset, we have initiated a number of pre-commercialization launch activities.

At the same time, we are very pleased with the additional results of our pharmacoeconomic study, which demonstrate a significant cost benefit for Motixafotide plus G-CSF as compared to plerixafor plus G-CSF, one of the main current treatment options. These results, together with the overwhelmingly positive results from our GENESIS Phase 3 study, give us tremendous optimism for the potential of Motixafortide to become the new standard of care mobilization agent for multiple myeloma patients – the first true advancement in stem cell mobilization since the approval of plerixafor in 2008.

Following our very productive pre-NDA meeting with FDA that we completed in December, we are diligently working to submit the NDA and position the product for commercialization. We anticipate the NDA submission will occur in mid-2022."

"With over $57 million in cash, we believe we are well financed to extract maximum value from Motixafortide in SCM while at the same time advancing our other pipeline programs," concluded Mr. Serlin.

Upcoming Expected Milestones:

Submission of NDA to FDA for Motixafortide as novel mobilization agent for multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation in mid-2022;

Announce initial results for Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors in H2 2022;

Initiate Phase 2 study of AGI-134 in 2023;

Potential FDA approval of Motixafortide in 2023;

Potential US launch of Motixafortide in SCM in 2023.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $19.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.1%, compared to $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in expenses associated with the AGI-134 phase 1/2a study, as well as an increase in payroll and related-expenses due to a company-wide salary reduction related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the comparable 2020 period, offset by lower expenses associated with the completed Motixafortide GENESIS and COMBAT clinical trials.

Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 19.4% compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in consultancy services related to Motixafortide.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $4.3 million, an increase of $0.4, or 10.0% compared to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in directors' and officers' insurance expenses.

The Company's operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $24.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-operating expenses amounted to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to non-operating expenses of $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-operating expenses for both periods primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities and issuance expenses related to the ATM.

Net financial expenses amounted to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net financial expenses of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net financial expenses for both periods primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits.

The Company's net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $27.1 million, compared with a net loss of $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company held $57.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.6 million, compared to $23.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The $0.4 million increase in 2021 was primarily the result of an increase in research and development expenses.

Net cash used in investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $38.2 million, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits during the respective periods.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $57.7 million, compared to $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The cash flows in 2021 primarily reflect the underwritten public offering of the Company's ADSs in January 2021, warrant exercises, and net proceeds from the ATM facility, offset by repayments of the loan from Kreos Capital. The cash flows in 2020 primarily reflect the registered direct offerings of ADSs in May and June 2020, as well as net proceeds from the ATM facility, offset by repayments of the loan from Kreos Capital.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

BioLineRx will hold a conference call today, Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To access the conference call, please dial +1-866-744-5399 from the US or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 18, 2022; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

A copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.biolinerx.com/. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Mali Ze'evi, Chief Financial Officer, at maliz@biolinerx.com.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, Motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform that was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study, has successfully completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, and is currently in preparations for an NDA submission. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD (BioLineRx owns all rights to Motixafortide), and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy.

BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2022. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Moran Meir

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+972-54-476-4945

moran@lifesciadvisors.com

BioLineRx Ltd.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





December 31,



2020 2021



in USD thousands Assets





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

16,831 12,990 Short-term bank deposits

5,756 44,145 Prepaid expenses

152 127 Other receivables

141 142 Total current assets

22,880 57,404







NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net

1,341 952 Right-of-use assets, net

1,355 1,331 Intangible assets, net

21,714 21,704 Total non-current assets

24,410 23,987 Total assets

47,290 81,391







Liabilities and equity





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Current maturities of long-term loan

3,092 2,757 Accounts payable and accruals:





Trade

5,918 5,567 Other

1,440 1,227 Current maturities of lease liabilities

191 168 Total current liabilities

10,641 9,719







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Warrants

10,218 1,859 Long-term loan, net of current maturities

2,740 - Lease liabilities

1,661 1,726 Total non-current liabilities

14,619 3,585







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES





Total liabilities

25,260 13,304







EQUITY





Ordinary shares

9,870 21,066 Share premium

279,241 339,346 Warrants

- 975 Capital reserve

12,322 13,157 Other comprehensive loss

(1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit

(277,987) (305,041) Total equity

22,030 68,087 Total liabilities and equity

47,290 81,391

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Year ended December 31,



2019 2020 2021



in USD thousands









RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

(23,438) (18,173) (19,466) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES

(857) (840) (1,003) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

(3,816) (3,914) (4,308) OPERATING LOSS

(28,111) (22,927) (24,777) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

4,165 (5,701) (1,830) FINANCIAL INCOME

777 236 559 FINANCIAL EXPENSES

(2,277) (1,629) (1,006) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(25,446) (30,021) (27,054)













in USD LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.17) (0.12) (0.04)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

146,407,055 252,844,394 662,933,695

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Ordinary shares

Share premium Warrants Capital reserve Other comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total



in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 3,110

250,192 - 11,955 (1,416) (222,520) 41,321 CHANGES IN 2019:















Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 1,580

14,165 - - - - 15,745 Employee stock options exercised 2

83 - (84) - - 1 Employee stock options forfeited and expired -

1,498 - (1,498) - - - Share-based compensation -

- - 1,759 - - 1,759 Comprehensive loss for the year -

- - - - (25,446) (25,446) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 4,692

265,938 - 12,132 (1,416) (247,966) 33,380 CHANGES IN 2020:















Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 4,777

9,395 - - - - 14,172 Warrants exercised 393

2,826 - - - - 3,219 Employee stock options exercised 8

228 - (228) - - 8 Employee stock options forfeited and expired -

854 - (854) - - - Share-based compensation -

- - 1,272 - - 1,272 Comprehensive loss for the year -

- - - - (30,021) (30,021) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 9,870

279,241 - 12,322 (1,416) (277,987) 22,030 CHANGES IN 2021:















Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 8,956

40,476 975 - - - 50,407 Warrants exercised 2,235

18,967 - - - - 21,202 Employee stock options exercised 5

41 - (39) - - 7 Employee stock options forfeited and expired -

621 - (621) - - - Share-based compensation -

- - 1,495 - - 1,495 Comprehensive loss for the year -

- -

- (27,054) (27,054) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 21,066

339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 2021

in USD thousands CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Loss (25,446) (30,021) (27,054) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below) 2,780 6,815 3,481 Net cash used in operating activities (22,666) (23,206) (23,573)







CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in short-term deposits (43,545) (33,500) (78,000) Maturities of short-term deposits 48,875 50,168 39,873 Purchase of property and equipment (67) - (97) Purchase of intangible assets (6) - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,257 16,668 (38,224)







CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 20,297 19,246 50,407 Exercise of warrants - 1,969 10,907 Employee stock options exercised 1 8 7 Repayments of loans (889) (3,133) (3,376) Repayments of lease liabilities (215) (224) (196) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,194 17,866 57,749







INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,785 11,328 (4,048) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 3,404 5,297 16,831 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 108 206 207 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR 5,297 16,831 12,990

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 2021

in USD thousands APPENDIX













Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:





Income and expenses not involving cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 940 934 703 Long-term prepaid expenses 56 -

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (108) (206) (207) Fair value adjustments of warrants (4,634) 5,142 1,936 Share-based compensation 1,759 1,272 1,495 Interest on short-term deposits (775) (232) (262) Interest on loans 647 474 301 Warrant issuance costs 417 594 - Exchange differences on lease liabilities 154 125 55

(1,544) 8,103 4,021







Changes in operating asset and liability items:





Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,106 428 24 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals 3,218 (1,716) (564)

4,324 (1,288) (540)









2,780 6,815 3,481







Supplemental information on interest received in cash 868 381 138







Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 1,198 994 682







Supplemental information on non-cash transactions 147 1,251 10,112

View original content:

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.