Bradford White Canada affirms commitment to excellence with management promotions

New GM/sales director Mark Williamson and assistant GM/controller Ian Spalding will guide Bradford White Canada's future success as plumbing and HVAC industries continue to evolve

AMBLER, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Canada, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks and a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, announces two senior sales and management promotions as part of the company's ongoing commitment to quality and outstanding service as the plumbing and HVAC industries evolve.

Bradford White Canada has named Mark Williamson (left) its new general manager/sales director and Ian Spalding (right) assistant general manager/controller. (PRNewswire)

Mark Williamson has been named general manager/sales director for Bradford White Canada. Ian Spalding has been named the company's assistant general manager/controller.

"Mark and Ian's resolve, dedication, cooperative spirit, and customer focus have been apparent as our industry has met the challenges of the last two years," said Jim McGoldrick, senior vice president of sales for Bradford White Corporation. "They have demonstrated the right combination of experience and innovation to guide our Bradford White Canada team through the coming months and years while continuing to support a culture based on communication, collaboration, and customer service."

Williamson, a sales leader with more than 30 years of experience in industrial and consumer goods industries, joined Bradford White Canada in 2017 as national sales manager. Most recently, he served as the company's director of sales and marketing.

Spalding has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing finance. He has worked at Bradford White Canada as controller since 2000.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

For more information about Bradford White Canada, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Canada

Bradford White Canada sells, distributes and supports the product lines of Bradford White Corporation, including Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank®. With exceptional customer service and support, state-of-the-art facilities, a fully stocked parts service desk and dedicated next-day courier delivery, Bradford White Canada is a growing leader in the Canadian market. For more information, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation