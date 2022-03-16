Crummack Huseby Property Management Selected To Manage A New Master-Planned Community, Metro Heights Community Association In Montebello.

Metro Heights Community Association, a new 1200-unit luxury master community built by Toll Brothers and Lennar Homes in Montebello, CA.

Crummack Huseby logo (PRNewsfoto/Crummack Huseby Property Manage) (PRNewswire)

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crummack Huseby Property Management Inc., a leading community association management company that provides management services to associations throughout Southern California, proudly announces they have been designated to manage The Metro Heights Community Association, a new 1200-unit luxury master community built by Toll Brothers and Lennar Homes in Montebello, CA.

We could not be happier to begin our partnership with Toll Brothers and Lennar Homes and The Metro Heights Community Association," said Margo Crummack CCAM, PCAM, Crummack Huseby's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to be part of the strategic team that will go beyond the ordinary to deliver exceptional customer service to enhance the lifestyle that is rich in beauty, comfort, and luxury at Metro Heights."

Jaime Chandler will lead our Metro Heights team. Chandler has more than 15-years' experience managing homeowner association operations in new development projects, and she deeply understands the needs of builders and developers. Working in conjunction with Margo Crummack and the CH team, Crummack Huseby brings over 40 years of experience working with developers to help them breathe life into their community vision.

Metro Heights is a new dynamic resort-style master-planned community located in the hills of Montebello, CA. Metro Heights Master Plan features a gated entry and unparalleled resort-style amenities. The 10,000 square foot recreation center will feature multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The amenity center also offers indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces and several event spaces. The pool area will include a luxury outdoor kitchen, BBQs, and fireplaces. The community also boasts a 5-acre public park, 4 pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and 6 trails.

About Crummack Huseby, Inc.

Based in Orange County, California, Crummack Huseby, Inc. specializes in managing new communities from inception through build-out and successful transition to homeowner governance. Crummack Huseby also manages HOA's from Master Planned, Single-Family Homes, Mixed-Use, Lifestyle, and Active Adult. Founders Sandy Huseby and Margo Crummack have more than 30 years of experience in Common Interest Development Management.

Crummack Huseby Property Management Inc. provides homeowner associations with a comprehensive range of services, including customized community planning, strategic planning, governance, and community management backed by an intuitive, customized real-time web portal, mobile app., and online services. Both managing partners possess the state designation of Certified Community Association Management (CCAM) and the National Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation. For more information, please visit www.ch-pm.com, email info@ch-pm.com, or call toll-free at 888-399-9430.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crummack Huseby Property Management, Inc.