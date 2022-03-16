Protagonist Therapeutics Earns $25 Million Milestone Payment from Janssen Biotech for Dosing of Third Patient in Phase 2b Clinical Trial of PN-235 in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Phase 2b clinical trial of PN-235, an oral IL-23 receptor antagonist, has launched with a target enrollment of 240 patients

NEWARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") announced today earning a $25 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), following dosing of the third patient in the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113).

"The start of this Phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis marks an exciting moment along the development pathway for this promising drug candidate, discovered through Protagonist's proprietary technology platform," said Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and CEO of Protagonist. "Advancing PN-235 aligns with our shared goal with Janssen to develop new therapies with transformational potential for patients in need."

FRONTIER 1 is a Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled, dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PN-235 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This study commenced on February 3, 2022 and is expected to enroll 240 participants. More information on FRONTIER 1 can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

Protagonist has granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to research, develop and commercialize oral IL-23 receptor antagonists based on the Company's intellectual property. Current development efforts are centered on PN-235, discovered by Protagonist and further developed in collaboration with Janssen.

Protagonist is eligible for up to approximately $850 million in development-related milestone payments, in addition to $112.5M in milestones already earned. Under terms of the collaboration, Janssen will conduct all future clinical studies, inclusive of Phase 2 and 3 studies. Janssen will be financially responsible for such studies.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of clinical development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide, an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in the REVIVE Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), the PACIFIC Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a recently completed Phase 2a study for hereditary hemochromatosis. The Company is actively initiating VERIFY, a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943), currently in the IDEAL Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

