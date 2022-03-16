Taplytics Launches DevCycle, an Industry-First Feature Management Suite for Product Engineering Teams

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Y-Combinator backed Taplytics, an advanced A/B testing platform for product and marketing teams, announced today it has raised $5 million to launch and scale DevCycle, the first feature management suite for product engineering teams .

With the new capital, Taplytics will accelerate the global user acquisition of DevCycle and further expand upon integrations, such as Github, JIRA, Terraform and Slack.

"From the founding of Taplytics over a decade ago, we have thrived in supporting product, engineering, and marketing teams with A/B testing—delivering billions of feature flags," said Aaron Glazer, CEO of Taplytics and DevCycle. "With the launch of DevCycle, we are helping product engineering teams focus on bettering their DevOps processes with a complete feature management suite so they can concentrate on releasing features in a timely manner."

With software development processes shifting significantly over the last decade, modern engineering teams have leveraged continuous deployment to shorten release timelines from 1-2 months to deploying code to production multiple times per day.

DevCycle helps teams to deliver new features regularly to users in production constantly. The implementation of a feature management process improves both code quality and the efficiency of feature launches immensely. With a feature management suite like DevCycle in place, any bugs that make it to production can be resolved in a simple and structured workflow.

"Feature flags have been sold as part of the DevOps stack, but they are so much more mission-critical," says Farhan Thawar, VP of Engineering at Shopify. "Feature flagging is central to the heartbeat of shipping and releasing great products."

Taplytics currently powers the feature management processes of Fortune 500 companies like GrubHub, Warby Parker and RBC Royal Bank. The launch of DevCycle will accelerate their processes, and their product engineering teams can now move quickly to deliver business impact without compromising quality.

Over the last decade, Y Combinator-backed Taplytics has been powering the feature management of Fortune 500 companies like GrubHub, Warby Parker, and RBC Royal Bank. We love working with our team, our investors, and our users to build amazing products. With the rise of incidents like Log4j and the market interest in developer tooling, we are in a great place to provide a specialized product that is geared towards dev teams, that's why we built DevCycle: for developers, by developers.

