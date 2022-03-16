Wealth Enhancement Group Acquires Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc., Northern California-Based RIAs with More Than $400 Million in Assets

Newly Added Firms Raise Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to $55.1 Billion, Continuing Robust M&A Growth Momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc. The firms are led by President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane CFP®, CLU, CFA, a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and oversee more than $400 million in client assets. They are headquartered in St. Helena, Calif., with additional offices in Walnut Creek and El Cerrito. With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group continues its significant M&A growth momentum, increasing the firm's total client assets to $55.1 billion.

This partnership represents Wealth Enhancement Group's sixth deal in its strategic expansion in California since June 2021. This further solidifies the firm's position as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Kelly has built an extremely successful wealth management businesses over the past 35 years. His integrated view of wealth management offers clients a full spectrum of comprehensive solutions, from investment management to strategic tax planning. Instead of dealing with financial silos, his clients can efficiently optimize their entire financial life under one roof."

"His team's comprehensive business model is an excellent fit with the flexible culture we promote at Wealth Enhancement Group. I look forward to working with Kelly and his impressive colleagues to expand their client offerings and drive further success and growth for their business."

Napa Valley Wealth Management was founded in 1992 with the mission of helping clients plan, build and preserve their wealth. The firm offers investment management, personalized financial planning and retirement planning for individuals, families and small businesses. It also specializes in providing investment services for nonprofits and clients going through divorces and career changes. Mr. Crane acquired Heritage Capital Private Asset Management, a concierge wealth management service, in 2017.

"We treat our clients like family and take care of their holistic financial needs. Our clients enjoy the individualized and attentive service of a boutique firm, coupled with institution-level tactical investing and personalized financial planning. Many of our clients view us as their personal CFO," said Mr. Crane. "In looking for a new firm, we needed to find a partner that would respect our approach and support our ambitions. After a long search, and deep due diligence, we found the right solution for us with Wealth Enhancement Group. I'm excited to be with a firm that truly understands where we want to go and is committed to helping us get there."

"This transaction confirms the power of our value proposition for RIA businesses of all types," commented Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer. "Our successful M&A growth has been driven by our emphasis on going beyond a typical 'one-size-fits-all' model for our partner firms. For us, independence means we provide the innovative tools, technologies and resources. From there, we empower teams like InConcert Napa Valley to run their business as they see fit. We're thrilled to welcome Kelly and his team to Wealth Enhancement Group, and excited about all that we can achieve together."

Financial terms of the deal, which will close on March 31, were not disclosed. Going forward, the two newly acquired firms will become the InConcert Napa Valley Team of Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.5 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 2/28/2022. Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc. had over $400 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/27/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc., Wealth Enhancement Group expects to have over $55.1 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of March 31,2022.

