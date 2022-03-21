Clearday Inc. To Participate in the Annual National Association of Social Workers Conference

SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB:CLRD) today announced that Clearday is a Sponsor and James Walesa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clearday, will participate in the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Arkansas State Conference March 23 – 25th in Little Rock.

Clearday will present as part of the state's continuing education program its proprietary "BEST TEST." BEST stands for Behavior, Engagement, Stimulation and Temperament. Clearday, a premier provider of cognitive care, will be supporting an acceleration of digital technology with the introduction of the therapies supporting the BEST test.

The company will debut its Clearday Restore, a proprietary therapeutic program that will be launched in all of its cognitive care communities in the coming months. The conference will also allow the company to demonstrate its therapeutic streaming services Clearday TV. The streaming service is design to be informative and educational by providing a different topic of discussion; for example, a therapy to reduce the effects of Sundowning.

The conference will allow Clearday to demonstrate, in 72 hours to over 600 influencers and healthcare providers, the benefits of innovative digital-oriented care built around the company's virtual platform called Clearday@Home. Subsequently, this launch allows Clearday to provide insights into revenue accelerators that the company provides to their communities and offer to its non-acute care partners.

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

