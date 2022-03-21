U.S. Legal Support Completes Acquisition of Baton Rouge Court Reporters, LLC

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, proudly announces the acquisition of Baton Rouge Court Reporters, LLC.

Operating for more than 35 years, Baton Rouge Court Reporters is one of the most well-known and well-respected court reporting firms in Louisiana, providing first-class court reporting and related litigation support services statewide. U.S. Legal Support looks to complement Baton Rouge Court Reporters' current offerings with additional resources, including access to 12,000+ on-demand offices nationwide, and continue the organization's commitment to providing a world-class experience for their clients.

"The team at Baton Rouge Court Reporters is excited to join forces with an organization with such extensive resources and reputational excellence as U.S. Legal Support," said Darlene Hicks, CEO of Baton Rouge Court Reporters. "We're excited to strengthen their existing network of court reporters and continue to provide outstanding value to our mutual clients in both the Baton Rouge and Louisiana markets."

"We are extremely pleased to have the incredible team at Baton Rouge Court Reporters join the U.S. Legal Support family," said Jimmie Bridwell, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Legal Support. "We are proud to carry on their heritage of providing excellent client service and meeting the litigation support needs of their clientele. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead!"

About U.S. Legal Support

As one of the leading providers of litigation services, U.S. Legal Support is the only litigation support company that provides a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations and insurance companies nationwide. U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities across the United States with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

