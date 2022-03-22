4medica Becomes Member of Executives for Health Innovation

Company president Gregg Church joins organization's Leadership Council

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology, today announced it has become a member of Executives for Health Innovation (EHI), an association dedicated to healthcare transformation through collaborative innovation.

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) big data MPI, clinical data exchange and integration platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and help further drive better health outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/4medica) (PRNewswire)

Executives for Health Innovation (EHI), formerly eHealth Initiative, is a catalyst for healthcare transformation, convening diverse leaders from across the industry to unlock opportunities for collaborative innovation. EHI focuses on education, thought leadership, and advocacy. EHI's coalition of members are working toward consumer-centered health that is lower cost, higher quality, and more accessible for all populations. They believe that innovation and diverse perspectives power the transformation of healthcare.

4medica President Gregg Church has been appointed to EHI's prestigious Leadership Council, which is designed for high-level executives to discuss strategic issues with a variety of stakeholders. Leadership Council members determine the strategy, tactics and priorities for initiatives launched by EHI.

"Joining EHI provides a great opportunity for 4medica to work with other healthcare stakeholders as we drive digital transformation on a national level," Church said. "Our membership also allows us to communicate to healthcare leaders the importance of health data quality in improving health outcomes while improving patient safety. We are very excited to get started."

Low-quality data – duplicate records, missing patient names, obsolete information – creates barriers to care delivery and billing/payment processes while costing money across the healthcare ecosystem through inefficiency. As more patient health data than ever is collected through medical equipment, digital devices and apps, it is vital that provider and payer organizations have the technology tools and processes to manage and leverage that data.

This ability is especially critical as healthcare organizations seek to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) data into patient records. SDoH data such as income and education level, housing status and food insecurity can be used to gain insights into environmental, social and behavioral factors that impact a patient's health and allow clinicians to treat the whole person.

4medica's multi-tier, cloud-based Health Data Quality (HDQ) Platform integrates data from different sources (such as labs, pharmacies and vaccination centers), normalizes it to make it more consistent, and creates a global ID for patients that allows them to be matched to their data. The company's mission is reflected in its tagline, "One Patient…One Record."

Among EHI's nearly 70 members are Accenture, the American Heart Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, CVC Health/Aetna, Google, Fitbit, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic, New York eHealth Collaborative, Ohio Health, Sony, Surescripts and UnitedHealthcare.

"Gregg and 4Medica are a valuable addition to our Council," said EHI CEO Jennifer Covich Bordenick. "Gregg's leadership in digital transformation and health outcomes aligns perfectly with EHI's vision to transforming care and unlocks opportunities for collaborative innovation. We look forward to working with Gregg and his team."

About 4medica

Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving challenges around health data quality, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time clinical interoperability. The company's Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end laboratory and radiology ordering through an online portal, EMR interoperability, and with superior quality of validated data to drive highly effective RCM performance. 4medica connects 40,000-plus medical professionals to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com.

About Executives for Health Innovation

Executives for Health Innovation (EHI) is a catalyst for healthcare transformation, convening diverse leaders from across the industry to unlock opportunities for collaborative innovation. EHI, along with its coalition of members, focuses on education, thought leadership, and advocacy. We believe that innovation and diverse perspectives power the transformation of healthcare. Our members are working toward consumer-centered health that is lower cost, higher quality, and more accessible for all populations.

