7th Annual Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Walk is Raising Critical Funds for Research on Purple Day, March 26th

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will join families and friends from around the world as they 'Step Towards a Cure, Together.' On this Purple Day , which supports Epilepsy Awareness Around the World, hundreds of individuals and family members impacted by LGS will come together, in-person and online, to increase public awareness of this rare disease and to share their stories of hope for the future.

The 7th Annual LGS Foundation Walk 'n' Wheel ® is hosted by the LGS Foundation and will celebrate the ability of those with LGS, who suffer many challenges due to frequent, uncontrolled seizures, to walk, ride, and wheel in their wheelchairs all to raise funds for research into disease-modifying therapies and cures for LGS.

LGS is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy that leads to frequent seizures, significant brain damage, and lifelong dependence on others for their care. Approximately 1 million children and adults worldwide have LGS, and more than 90% of them suffer life-long intellectual disability due to brain damage from recurrent seizures. There is no cure.

"Every day, I interact with families living with LGS and it breaks my heart," said Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director at the LGS Foundation. "Those with LGS have so many seizures they become frequent visitors to the Emergency Department and often have multiple hospitalizations a year. But our community is so resilient. This walk is our way of fighting back. All the funds we raise will go to research on better treatments and cures for LGS. And every step we take is a step to end the suffering and devastation caused by LGS."

For those interested in participating in the Walk, it's not too late! There is still time to form a team, support one of our existing family teams, or make a donation to support research . LGS is tough. So are we. Join us as we walk to end LGS.

The LGS Foundation is the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support.

For more information, visit www.lgsfoundation.org/walk-n-wheel-for-lgs/ .

