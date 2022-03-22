Cardiff Oncology to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that CEO Mark Erlander, Ph.D., has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT.
Details on the presentation can be found below.
Presentation Format:
Fireside Chat
Presentation Date:
March 28, 2022
Presentation Time:
2:30 PM ET
In addition to the fireside chat, Dr. Erlander will also provide a pre-recorded overview of Cardiff Oncology's clinical and corporate strategy. The pre-recorded presentation will be available throughout the duration of the conference, which will be streamed live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member here.
A replay of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Events" section on the investor page of the Cardiff Oncology website after the conference's conclusion.
About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com
