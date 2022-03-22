Creative Solutions for Communities in Crisis: setting children up for success

POOLESVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young children have struggled to adapt to health and safety measures required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those impacted were already experiencing economic hardship, and many of those children were already behind in learning how to read and write. Maryland State Department of Education reports 53% of the 11,519 kindergartners in MC met readiness standards (2019-20), with the greatest gap for English Language Learners and those with identified disabilities.

Story Tapestries, Inc. infuses Montgomery County and the Greater Washington region with creative energy, emphasizing everyone has a story worth sharing. Our professional artists and educators interweave performances with educational programs that promote equity. Learn more: https://storytapestries.org (PRNewsfoto/Story Tapestries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Story Tapestries offers tools and training that can make the difference, using the power of the arts to increase engagement and positive outcomes for our youngest learners. In 2021, 89% of the teachers reported that the students increased academic and social-emotional skills. In 2022, 200+ children and 80+ early childhood educators will engage in "Discover the Power of the Written Word," a program offered by Story Tapestries.

"We are so excited to have been chosen to participate! My staff has enjoyed the professional development sessions and has used every idea with their classes! The art kits were a big hit!" – Debbie Brol, Peppertree Children's Center

The team strives every day to provide the tools that support individuals and communities in the DMV. Debbie Jones, Kids Villa Waring Station said, "This residency has truly been the unique difference our teachers needed to self-motivate and improve as educators."

This powerful program will provide children, educators and families with a unique set of resources and services that boost their learning, overcoming barriers such as language, while also increasing an important ingredient in their daily lives - JOY! The model has proven to contribute to closing the achievement gap. By utilizing multiple art forms to bridge barriers, the team of experts create an environment where listening, teamwork, and cultural capital grow, developing literacy and academic skills alongside social-emotional and 21st century skills.

The need is greater than the resources available and Story Tapestries continues to work to identify resources to support the immediate needs of early childhood centers in this unique period, as well as to address long-term needs to make a sustainable impact on the capacity and efficacy of early childhood educators.

