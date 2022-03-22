THE FRESH MARKET LAUNCHES THE ULTIMATE LOYALTY EXPERIENCE[SM]

Latest digital innovation is the first loyalty program in the company's 40-year history

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Loyalty ExperienceSM is here, and guests of The Fresh Market can join the company's first rewards program to "Sign up & Save", receiving exclusive savings on high quality products, rewards and a free slice of birthday cake during their birthday month—just to name a few of the member benefits! Available in all 159 stores and on the company website, The Ultimate Loyalty Experience boasts many features including automatically loaded and clippable curated member-only Loyalty offers, digital coupons and "The Club Hub" purchase frequency programs, which allow guests to earn free items or dollars off favorite items. Currently launching with five Clubs: Market Meal Kit Club, Artisan Cheese Club, Whole Panini Club, Floral Club and Coffee by the Cup Club, loyalty members will have the opportunity to help pick the next club—the most in demand request may become the next purchase frequency club making this the customized loyalty program that guests have been asking for.

The Fresh Market researched the best loyalty and ecommerce programs and platforms globally to identify the features, functionalities, technologies, value propositions and use cases that made them great. "We took all the best of the best elements from our key learnings and applied them to our brand, our guests and our business model to create the Ultimate Loyalty Experience," said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "We know that our brand, our products and our guests are special and unique, so we are thrilled that our Ultimate Loyalty Experience has been custom built from the ground up to provide a strong value exchange for our guests that will help us serve them even better —and we have a few surprises for them in the upcoming months too!"

In addition to the Club Hub frequency programs, which range across all store locations, the company has localized offers too. For example, a Wine Club in Florida stores and a "Little Big Meal" Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The ability to customize and create frequency programs to meet guests' needs down to the store level is another unique member benefit.

It's easy to join the Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Guests can sign up to begin receiving exclusive member discounts by 1.) Navigating to The Fresh Market, 2.) Scanning QR Codes located on in-store signage, 3.) Texting "FRESH" to 31757 or 4.) Initiate the Registration process by providing their email address at checkout for a near real time recognition at point of sale.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2021 and 2022, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

