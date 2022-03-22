Genpact Selects Workday to Help Scale its Business and Support Long-Term Growth Leading Global Professional Services Firm to Consolidate Nearly 30 Systems Across Finance and HR into One Platform with Workday

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has selected Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA) to help scale its global business and support better data governance across the organization and its customer ecosystem.

With more than 100,000 employees serving more than 700 clients across more than 30 countries, Genpact is one of the world's largest professional services organizations and operates thousands of processes to drive real-world transformation at scale for its global customers. New and existing clients continue to select Genpact for end-to-end transformational solutions that help streamline internal systems for increased efficiencies so they can better serve their employees and customers.

With Workday, Genpact will:

Leverage One Platform for Finance, HR, and Operations. By consolidating its nearly 30 disparate systems across finance, HR, and external operations into one platform – Workday enterprise management cloud – Genpact will gain a comprehensive view into its bespoke data. This includes project billing and costs, expenses, revenue recognition, talent and staffing needs, workforce planning, and more to ensure optimal business performance. By consolidating its nearly 30 disparate systems across finance, HR, and external operations into one platform –– Genpact will gain a comprehensive view into its bespoke data. This includes project billing and costs, expenses, revenue recognition, talent and staffing needs, workforce planning, and more to ensure optimal business performance.

Remain Agile Through Comprehensive Data Governance. The Workday platform will help drive global process standardization across Genpact's finance, HR, procurement, sourcing, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) teams to ensure faster, secure data access for better decision making and streamlined efficiencies.

Deliver Engaging and Personalized Employee Experiences. By automating finance and HR tasks, such as prediction modeling, onboarding, benefits, performance, and time tracking, Genpact will create a more productive and unified experience for its global workforce.

Comments on the News

"Organizations need to keep pace with the demands of their business – whether it's quick access to finance and HR data, onboarding new employees and clients, or having the insights to fully understand the financial and operational health of their organization," said Sayan Chakraborty, executive vice president, Product and Technology, Workday. "With Workday, Genpact will have a single solution that brings together its people, finances, and data so it can keep a constant pulse on the needs of its business and quickly pivot to meet growing and evolving demands."

"Genpact is rooted in data-driven decisions; it fuels everything we do for our clients and teams. Consolidating multiple disparate systems into Workday will simplify the data we use to run our business and provide an enhanced infrastructure for finance, onboarding, succession planning, vendor management, and other critical operational functions to allow us to continuously support and evolve our employee and client experiences," said Darren Saumur, global operating officer, Genpact. "It is critical to select partners whose culture aligns with ours. Workday's entrepreneurial spirit – especially its customer-first approach – celebrates, challenges, and pushes us to think about how we operate internally to further elevate our client service."

