Hankook Tire's 2022 Great Catch Rebate Offers Consumers Savings on Premium Products

Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • Hankook Tire's Great Catch Rebate to offer savings up to $80 on all-weather products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its Spring rebate promotion of 2022, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through May 1st. Included in the promotion is the new ultra-high-performance product released today, the Ventus S1 AS.

Hankook Tire logo
Hankook Tire logo(PRNewswire)

This offer is designed to promote Hankook's premium Passenger and Light Truck/SUV lines with up to a $80 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of four (4) tires from select lines.

Qualifying patterns included in the Great Catch Rebate are:

Rebate Amount / Products

Product Description

$80 Ventus S1 AS (H125) *NEW*

Year-round sports performance all conditions

$80 Ventus S1 Noble² (H452)

Balanced ultra-high performance all-season

$60 Ventus V12 evo² (K120)

Ultra-high performance summer

$60 Dynapro HP2 (RA33)

All-season highway performance for SUV/LT

$60 Kinergy 4S² (H750)

Performance passenger and CUV all-weather

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tires-2022-great-catch-rebate-offers-consumers-savings-on-premium-products-301507602.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire North America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.