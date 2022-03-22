INVO Bioscience to Participate in Roundtable Discussion at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

SARASOTA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the IVC procedure it enables, announced today that Inger Britt Carlsson, PhD, INVO Bioscience's Vice President of Medical Affairs, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.

The roundtable, titled "Advances in Women's Health: From Clinical to Commercial" will be webcast live on Monday, March 28th at 3:00pm. Participants will also include executives from other leading women's health companies.

The roundtable and presentation may be viewed by registering at the following conference page - Virtual Growth Conference Registration.

Maxim's Virtual Growth Conference

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve your seat

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our patented medical device, the INVOcell®, enables a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC," provides patients a more natural and intimate experience in comparison to other assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (IUI). Our commercialization strategy involves the opening of dedicated INVO Centers focused on offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with 3 centers in North America now operational), as well as selling our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

