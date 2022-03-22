Jordan Sadler to Join Digital Realty as Senior Vice President, Public and Private Investor Relations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the appointment of Jordan Sadler as Senior Vice President, Public and Private Investor Relations. Mr. Sadler will be responsible for directing and further developing Digital Realty's market-leading Investor Relations program. He will begin in mid-April and will report directly to Digital Realty President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

Mr. Sadler brings extensive experience within the investment community. He joins Digital Realty from KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he built and led one of Wall Street's largest and most prominent REIT research franchises. He most recently served as a Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst at KeyBanc, overseeing a team that covered more than 65 stocks across all property subsectors, including Digital Realty and other data center REITs. Prior to KeyBanc, Mr. Sadler was a senior member of Citigroup's top-ranked real estate research team and previously served on the leveraged finance team at Natexis Banques Populaires. He began his career as an Associate with Fleet Financial Group's Large Corporate Banking Group.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jordan to the Digital Realty team," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Jordan is one of the most seasoned and well-regarded research analysts within the data center sector and has covered Digital Realty since 2006. Over the past two decades, he has built deep relationships and provided invaluable insights across the analyst and investor community, and we are confident that his strong standing and extensive expertise will help ensure a strong understanding of the continued growth of our global platform."

"Digital Realty is an industry leader at the forefront of data center innovation," said Sadler. "Over the past several years, Digital Realty has enhanced and extended its global platform, broadening its appeal to investors around the world in the process. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with the company and its global public shareholder base while collaborating with its growing pool of private capital partners."

Mr. Sadler replaces John Stewart, who has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Digital Core REIT, a standalone publicly traded company on the Singapore Stock Exchange sponsored by, and externally managed by Digital Realty.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 280 facilities in nearly 50 metros across 25 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media & Industry Analyst Relations

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 267-6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Public Investor Relations

Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 738-6500

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements relating to strategy, our plans and organization. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, please see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Realty