LG TAKES HOME TOP ACCOLADES AT THIS YEAR'S RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

Company Earns 25 Awards for Product Design Excellence, Including Three "Best of the Best" Accolades

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) received top honors across several categories for the Red Dot Design Awards, continuing its success at the prestigious annual design awards program. Among the company's impressive haul of 25 awards were three Best of the Best accolades for the new LG Washer and Dryer pair with an upgradability option, a new LG lifestyle OLED TV and the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo.

The LG Washer and Dryer pair offers outstanding performance, advanced AI technology for optimal fabric care and convenience, a minimalist 'flat' panel design so users don't have to compromise on depth and it can even be upgraded to meet the unique and changing needs of each customer. Another Best of the Best recipient is the new LG lifestyle OLED TV model, a product scheduled to be released this year. A part of LG's Lifestyle OLED TV lineup, this stunning innovation offers maximum versatility, stylish spatial integration and more convenient ways to get things done.

LG's third Best of the Best Red Dot honoree this year is the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo that is designed to deliver a superior display experience with greater ergonomic comfort. Boasting a 16:18 aspect ratio, 2,560 x 2,880 resolution screen, a sleek, practical design and enhanced connectivity, the DualUp Monitor Ergo elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable and space-efficient LG Ergo stand, which clamps securely to most desks and tables.

In addition, the LG PuriCareTM AeroTowerTM Air Purifying Fan and the LG tiiun were both recognized in the Innovative Product category. Other LG products honored at this year's awards include the LG One: Quick Flex all-in-one display solution, LG UltraGearTM gaming laptop, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and other OLED evo TV models, all lauded for their aesthetically pleasing and user-centric designs.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most esteemed international competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts, with the distinctive Red Dot winner logo seen as a respected mark of quality around the world. This year, approximately 7,800 products were submitted for the jury's consideration.

"We're delighted to have so many of our innovations acknowledged by Red Dot again this year," said Lee Chul-bae, senior vice president and executive head of LG Electronics' Life Innovation Design Center. "Design that offers the best user experiences and the most aesthetic value is something we always strive for, so it is very meaningful to have our efforts recognized by one of the top design award programs in the world."

