RE/MAX Sells Over 1,000+ Franchises, Renews 1,000+ in 2021

Plus, agent productivity hits a new high for the network, setting a new record within the industry

DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC sold over 1,000 franchises and renewed more than 1,100 brokerages in 2021, the global real estate franchisor announced today. In an especially active fourth quarter, nearly 450 of the 1,000 new franchises were sold between October and December. During the recent 2022 RE/MAX R4® Convention in Las Vegas, it was also announced that RE/MAX agents closed more than 2 million total transaction sides last year, a milestone no other real estate brand has ever reached.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, said the 2021 results demonstrate how well the brand attracts growth-minded broker/owners and then supports them once they join the network.

"The fact that so many entrepreneurs want to be part of RE/MAX says a lot about the incredible value delivered by the brand every day. These numbers are possible only because the RE/MAX network has a rock-solid foundation and a world-class value proposition," said Luft. "RE/MAX is committed to its affiliates. In today's ever-changing real estate environment, staying current on education, technology and consumer preferences is essential, and the RE/MAX network provides the resources for Broker/Owners and their agents to do just that."

New to RE/MAX is RE/MAX Platinum (Mount Pleasant, SC) Broker/Owner Lynn Snyder who recently moved from a local independent to open her own brokerage under the RE/MAX brand. Citing her passion of working with real estate teams and the significance of aligning with a highly recognizable and international brand, Snyder joined the RE/MAX network with hopes the brand would contribute to her office's growth.

"I'm successfully attracting agents and they see there's something great happening here," said Snyder. "I have it in me to recruit and run a brokerage, but the RE/MAX network provides me with the support I need through educational resources and strong brand recognition."

Six weeks into its 50th year, the #1 name in real estate*, is focused on going bigger on real estate teams – offering specialized educational opportunities through a new agreement with a premier team coaching company. It's also integrating and streamlining the RE/MAX suite of technology resources and products.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com. This is not an offer of a franchise. Any franchise offer is made only after a Franchise Disclosure Document has been provided.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC