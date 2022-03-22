Satisfi Labs and Minor League Baseball Launch First League-wide AI Ticket Sales & Service Solution to all 120 Teams

Conversational AI-enabled Assistants to be provided league-wide for Minor League Baseball league for the 2022-2023 season

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the leading conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, announced today their league-wide partnership to provide Minor League Baseball (MiLB) with an AI-powered chat solution using Satisfi Labs' expert Ticket Sales and Service Assistants. This connection is designed to help answer fan pre-purchase questions and drive to purchase faster for all 120 MiLB teams, as well as help fans with post-purchase questions such as accessing tickets, refunds, ticket forwarding, and other ticket support questions.

"This is a pivotal moment for MiLB to drive the adoption of new technology and communication channels, and will have a lasting impact on their relationships with their fans throughout the season," says Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "Introducing friction-less conversations into the MiLB team websites and apps will be an integral step in enhancing the full-fan experience and driving stronger fan engagement moving into the 2022 season."

Satisfi Labs' conversational AI capabilities will be integral in answering fan questions to promote a positive experience for MiLB teams. The AI-powered chat experience seamlessly answers fans' ticketing questions by routing inquiries to Satisfi's expert AI Assistants behind the scenes. Conversational AI technology allows venues and teams to enable and expand ticket selling capability, increase ticket discoverability and drive more sales. The partnership also introduces a Mobile Ticket Guide feature that helps customers with ticket access support via a guided conversation.

"It is imperative that we provide new and relevant opportunities for fans to find tickets and schedule information when planning to attend a game," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "As the gameday experience is constantly evolving for sports fans, MiLB continues to be at the forefront of technology making it easier to plan for a fun night at the ballpark."

MiLB's expanded partnership with Satisfi Labs originally launched in 2018 with the league's adoption of Satisfi Lab's bilingual AI-powered virtual assistant supporting MiLB's Copa de la Diversión Latino fan engagement platform. At the time, MiLB was the first sports league that enabled communication with its fans in both English and Spanish by leveraging Satisfi Lab's AI capabilities.

